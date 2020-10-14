MG Gloster Vs Toyota Fortuner – Price & Specifications Comparison

The MG Gloster is the newest entrant in the seven-seat premium SUV segment that has been led by the Toyota Fortuner for years now

The Toyota Fortuner has been the best-selling seven-seat premium SUV in the Indian market for years now, and the car continues to steer clear off its rivals in terms of sales month in, month out. However, it looks like the Fortuner finally has a worthy rival, i.e. the newly launched MG Gloster.

On paper, the MG Gloster seems to pack everything you expect from a three-row premium SUV, and more! However, does it really have what it takes to dethrone the undoubted segment leader? Here is a detailed comparison between the MG Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner to help you decide which one is actually superior –

Dimensions

The MG Gloster has a length of 4985 mm, a width of 1926 mm, a height of 1867 mm and has a 2950 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner is 4795 mm long, 1855 mm wide, 1835 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2745 mm.

Car MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Length 4985 mm 4795 mm Width 1926 mm 1855 mm Height 1867 mm 1835 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm 2745 mm

This means that the MG Gloster is bigger than the Toyota Fortuner in each and every dimension. The former is 90 mm longer, 71 mm wider, 32 mm taller and has a 205 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

Powering the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is available in two different states of tune. The engine puts out 163 PS of max power and 375 Nm of peak torque in its lower configuration, while the power and torque figures go up to 218 PS and 480 Nm respectively in the higher state of tune. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

Car MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel Power 163 PS/

218 PS 177 PS Torque 375 Nm/

480 Nm 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT) Transmission 8AT 6MT, 6AT

On the other hand, Toyota offers the Fortuner with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that belts out 177 PS of max power, as well as 420 Nm torque when had with the 6-speed MT gearbox, and 450 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed AT.

Car Toyota Fortuner Engine 2.7-litre petrol Power 166 PS Torque 245 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6AT

In addition, the Toyota Fortuner also gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine that makes 166 PS power and 245 Nm torque, and is offered with a 5-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

Features

The MG Gloster has been equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 12 speakers, connected-car tech, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with massage, memory, ventilation and heating functions for the driver, a wireless charging pad, handsfree tailgate with kick gesture, PM 2.5 filter, 3-zone auto climate control and so on.

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, push-button stop/start, and cruise control, a TFT MID with navigation turn display, Eco and Power driving modes, touchscreen infotainment system, paddle shifters etc.

Safety

On the safety front, the MG Gloster gets features like dual front, side & full length curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll Movement Intervention, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ABS and EBD with Brake Assist and Electro-mechanical Differential Lock.

It also comes with first-in-class Level 1 autonomous tech which adds in safety tech like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Driver Fatigue Reminder System.

Toyota offers the Fortuner with ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, Traction Control System, 7 airbags and Emergency Brake Signal. It also gets a reverse parking camera and rear parking sensors.

Price

The pricing for the MG Gloster starts from Rs 28.98 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 35.38 lakh. On the other hand, the petrol variants of the Fortuner have been priced between Rs 28.66 lakh and Rs 30.25 lakh, while the diesel variants start from Rs 30.67 lakh and go up to Rs 36.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end TRD auto trim.

Comparison Verdict

The Toyota Fortuner needs no introduction since the SUV already has a cult following in the country. Even if it doesn’t match its rivals in terms of equipment, it’s still a pretty capable car, and Indians truly love it. On the contrary, the MG Gloster is miles ahead in terms of features, safety tech, while also gets a more powerful diesel engine. However, it is yet to be seen if the new three-row SUV can match Fortuner’s numbers.