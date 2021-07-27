9 Upcoming Motorcycles In India – Pulsar 250 NS To Yamaha R15 V4

A big chunk of new motorcycles is set to go on sale in the Indian market, and we have managed to jot down them all in a list here

Numerous spy shots of motorcycles clad in camo sheets emerging on the internet direct us to just one thing; it’d soon be raining motorcycles in India. Well, the Indian market is anticipating the launches of a lot of new motorcycles.

Some of them would be faired, some naked, and some neo-retro themed ones. However, to put you at ease, here’s a list of all the motorcycles that are currently on test on the Indian roads and would soon be hitting the showroom floors.

1. Bajaj Pulsar 250F

The Pulsar is among the famous names in the Indian market. However, the manufacturer has been keeping away from introducing a new model under this umbrella. But a new test mule has been recently spotted on Indian roads, which looks quite like an evolved version of the older Pulsar 220F. It gets a half fairing, sharp tail, disc brakes and more. The engine will be an all-new unit here, and so is the case with the chassis.

2. Bajaj Pulsar 250 NS

Another test prototype from the Bajaj’s stable that has been spied is rumoured to be the successor to Pulsar 200 NS. Sadly, it wore a thick sheet of camo, and hence, not a lot can be said about its design. But the prototype donned a naked streetfighter silhouette with a rakish tail and mass-forward stance. It will be sharing its cycle parts with its faired sibling – Pulsar 250F. The 250cc Pulsars are expected to go on sale by this year itself.

3. Honda NX200

Honda has trademarked the NX200 name in India. The Japanese manufacturer is likely to launch an entry-level adventure-touring motorcycle in the country to lock horns with the Hero Xpulse 200, KTM Adventure 250, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. It is said to be based on the CBF 190X that is on sale in the Chinese market. Interestingly, it is rumoured to reach the showroom floors by next month itself. Prices will most likely start from around Rs. 1.5 lakh.

4. Hero Glamour

Hero MotoCorp has released teaser images of the updated Glamour. It will most likely be sourcing the same power plant as the outgoing model. Nevertheless, it will receive a nose job with an all-LED headlamp that gets LED DRLs as well. Moreover, a new instrument console is expected to be seen with the added convenience of Bluetooth connectivity. Talking of the launch date, it is just around the corner. Although, Hero has been tight-lipped about it.

5. Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser

Yes! Royal Enfield is developing a thorough-bred cruiser with its very desirable 650cc motor. It is likely to be called Roadster 650. However, there’s no confirmation on the name from Royal Enfield’s end yet.

The chassis on the upcoming cruiser will be a new one, but it will use the same two-cylinder motor that does duties on the Interceptor 650. Thanks to the 270-degree crank angle on this engine, it will make the cruiser sound melodious. The launch is expected to be scheduled by the end of this year.

6. Yamaha YZF-R15 V4

Talking of razor-sharp motorcycles, Yamaha R15 joins the list with high marks. Currently sold in its third-gen iteration, Yamaha is now working on the R15 V4. Spy mules have been spotted in daylight, and we can tell that Yamaha R15 V4 gets a lot of changes in comparison to the R15 V3. The headlamp assembly will be inspired by the bigger R7, and there will be a sharper tail. The icing on the cake will be the addition of upside-down front forks. Also, expect the outgoing motor to do the job here, but with a wee bit more power.

7. Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield is working on an updated Classic 350, which is expected to go on sale anytime soon. The most important of all changes here would be the new J platform that was first seen on the Meteor 350. Increased stability is likely to come with this new chassis. Also, it will feature updates on the mechanical front. The engine will push out 20.1 Bhp and 27 Nm in new state of tune and will come paired to a 5-speed MT.

8. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Another Royal Enfield on this list is the Hunter 350. This neo-retro themed motorcycle from the Royal Enfield’s stable is said to make its public debut by early next year. It has been spotted on test numerous times by now. The Hunter 350 will borrow a lot from the recently-launched Meteor 350, including instrument console, engine, chassis, and gearbox. Once launched, it will rival the Honda CB350 H’ness.

9. Yezdi Roadking

Yezdis once ruled the Indian roads. The brand is now preparing for a comeback, indeed very strongly. Considering the appetite of the Indian audience for neo-retro designs, Yezdi is working on a motorcycle that would look like the original one. Also, it was spotted with a crankcase that looked identical to the older Yezdi motorcycles. The engine would be derived from the Mahindra Mojo, belting out 27 PS and 27 Nm. A festive season launch is what the brand is looking for.