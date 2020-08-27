8 Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUVs In India In The Next 12 Months

Here, we present you a list of all the sub-4-metre SUVs that are expected to launch in India within the span of a year from now

India loves subcompact SUVs, a fact evident by their surging sales in our country. The tax-benefits offered to sub-4-metre vehicles also allows them to be competitively priced, which further helps these vehicles attract Indian buyers.

There are eight sub-4-metre SUVs expected to launch in India within the next 12 months! Some of these have been officially unveiled and awaiting launch, some have been teased, and some are still on the speculations list. Here, we shall briefly discuss all of them.

1. Kia Sonet

The production-spec Kia Sonet has officially been unveiled, and it has already garnered quite a positive response from the Indian audience, even before its launch. The vehicle not only has a plethora of engine and transmission options available, but it also gets a host of premium features, most of which are segment-first.

The Kia Sonet is underpinned by the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, and thus has extremely compact dimensions. Although it is not as wide or tall as a few of its competitors, it will have a great road presence owing to its extremely sharp and sporty styling.

2. Nissan Magnite

Nissan and Renault have been working on a developing sub-4-metre SUV for quite a while, and we’ve recently gotten a glimpse of what they have in store for the near future, in the form of the Magnite concept.

The little Nissan crossover will be built on the CMF-A+ platform, which is a derivate of Renault’s CMF architecture. As for the design, the Magnite looks extremely sporty, both on the exterior and the interior. Upon launch next year, it is expected to be the most affordable car in its segment.

3. Renault Kiger (HBC)

After Nissan Magnite, Renault will also utilise the platform to develop its own subcompact SUV. The Renault Kiger (as it is expected to be christened) will share its engine and transmissions as well with the Magnite.

Although there will be plenty of similarities between them, the Renault Kiger will have a different design language, and will probably be offered as a more premium offering compared to the Nissan.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota’s plans to launch a subcompact SUV in India include taking the most popular vehicle in the segment and rebadging it. Yes, Maruti will supply a bunch of Brezza units to Toyota, who will then sell it as the Urban Cruiser.

To differentiate the cars, Toyota will restyle the front fascia, but the overall styling, along with the engine, transmissions, and equipment, will remain the same as the donor car.

5. Suzuki Jimny (next-gen Maruti Gypsy)

The second-gen Suzuki Jimny was available in India as the Maruti Gypsy, and even though it has been discontinued for regular buyers, it still enjoys a cult following in India.

To satiate the customers’ demands, Maruti will soon be launching the fourth-gen Jimny in India. The company has reportedly imported a few models of the Jimny as CKD kits, which have prompted a lot of speculations about the closeness of the launch.

6. Tata HBX (Hornbill)

With the demand for small SUVs growing, Tata has decided to go even smaller. The Tata HBX is a crossover SUV with hatchback dimensions, and will thus offer great space while being extremely compact.

The styling of the HBX is muscular yet sharp, owing to the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language. It will be built on the ‘ALFA arch’ platform, the same the Atroz hatchback. The closest competition to the HBX will be Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Ford Freestyle.

7. Next-gen Ford Ecosport

The current-generation Ford EcoSport was first introduced in 2012, and is now in need of a major overhaul. Although the EcoSport is extremely competitive even today, it does feel a little outdated.

Ford has confirmed that it and Mahindra are working on a slew of new SUVs for India, and the new EcoSport is also expected to be unveiled soon. It will continue to have the same muscular styling and brilliant driving dynamics as the current-gen model, but will be powered by new engines, borrowed from the XUV300.

8. Next-gen Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is one of the most anticipated vehicles of this year, with fans all over the country waiting for it to launch. Unlike the previous model, the new Thar won’t be a simplistic and crude SUV; rather it’ll be a refined vehicle with plenty of comfort and safety.

For the first time ever, the Thar will also be available with a petrol engine and an automatic gearbox.