8 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Know (Including 3 EVs)

Looks like Maruti Suzuki is keen on retaining its leadership in the next few years with most of the upcoming launches in the SUV and, finally, the EV segments

Maruti Suzuki has been aggressive on new product launches in recent years and with what they are calling Vision 3.0, it is gearing up for even more exciting goals ahead. The long-term plans include doubling production capacity and tripling the exports from India in the next eight years. It intends to expand the number of models from 17 to 28 in its portfolio.

Here are the 8 new models that are planned to be launched in the next 3-4 years :

1. New Maruti Swift, Dzire (YED)

Maruti plans to bring the Swift before the Dzire as an update for the hatch and compact sedan siblings. Both models will get more features, along with the new Z-series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. Maruti believes that the company should re-establish Swift’s brand value as a sporty hatch for the masses, just like the first-gen car back in 2005. The new Swift sports an evolutionary design with familiar interiors, however, the Dzire will sport more upmarket looks with added chrome and lighter interior shades.

2. Maruti’s XUV700, Alcazar rival (Y17)

As stated before here in Gaadiwaadi, a three-row version of the Grand Vitara (codenamed Y17) is in the works too. This will be the first Maruti model to roll out from the new Kharkhoda plant. Expected to get a petrol, a Toyota hybrid and CNG powertrains upon launch. As with the case of other models in this alliance, this new SUV will also be built for Toyota by Maruti and will be priced on the lines of the XUV700, Alcazar and Safari.

3. Maruti’s Punch-rivalling SUV (Y43)

Recently the sub-four-metre SUV market has crossed a million-unit mark, and it is expected that Maruti wants to cash in even more but with an all-new Punch rival that will sit below the Brezza, making it the fourth model in the compact SUV segment. The Y43 is expected around October 2026 and may sit alongside the Ignis in the Indian market. This new model will get proper SUV styling like the Punch and Exter to please customers.

4. Suzuki Spacia-based MPV (YDB)

An all-new compact MPV (codenamed YDB) will be seeing the light sometime in 2026. It will most likely be called the Spacia and will be a stretched version of the Japanese K-car on which it is based and rival the Triber as a compact people mover. Expect a cleverly designed three-row cabin in a compact footprint along with a decent features list fit for the Nexa brand.

5. Maruti eVX SUV (YY8)

Maruti will make its EV debut with a midsize electric SUV, which will go up against the Creta and Harrier EV but unlike the Hyundai and Tata, this will be a born EV built on a bespoke electric platform. The eVX is expected with a five-seat layout and will be built alongside its Toyota derivative that will go on sale a little later. Two battery pack options with a maximum range of around 550km are expected. The eVX will also be exported to markets like Japan and Europe in the future.

6. Maruti’s electric MPV (YMC)

The born-EV architecture, which is being jointly developed by Toyota, will be capable of producing multiple body styles and along with the upcoming eVX, an all-new MPV is said to be under development too. This will be Maruti’s first electric MPV and is expected to launch in September 2026. Expect a lot of component-sharing with the eVX, including the EV powertrain and battery options.

7. Suzuki eWX-based small electric hatch (K-EV)

Maruti is developing a low-cost EV on a modular electric platform (K-EV). The first model is likely to be an all-new EV based on the eWX concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show. This model is still some time away and not expected before 2026-’27. To meet aggressive cost targets, Maruti Suzuki is heavily localising the K-EV platform, including the battery packs and cells to ensure that the company can offer a competitive price to challenge EV market leader Tata Motors.