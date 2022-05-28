8 Upcoming Electric Cars In India In 2022 – Kia EV6 To Mercedes-Benz EQS

Plenty of new EVs are set to launch in the Indian car market soon, and here, we’ve listed the ones arriving this year (in 2022)

Electric mobility is steadily gathering steam in India. In the passenger car space, the pace is slow, but with each passing day, more and more people are opting for electric cars. To cater to these buyers, carmakers in India are planning to launch a bunch of new EVs soon.

Here, we’ve listed all the electric cars that are expected to launch in India during the remainder of this year.

1. Kia EV6

Kia EV6 is all set to launch in India on June 2, as a CBU import, and bookings have officially commenced. The electric crossover will be available in two variants in our market – GT-Line and GT-Line AWD – both of which will be powered by a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The GT-Line (RWD) variant is rated at 229 PS of peak power, while the GT-Line AWD variant has a maximum power rating of 325 PS.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch Ioniq 5 in India in the second half of 2022. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be brought to our market as a CKD import, unlike Kia EV6, with which it shares its architecture. Local assembly will help keep the costs down. The technical specifications of the India-spec Ioniq 5 have not been revealed yet.

3. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai will also launch the facelifted Kona electric in the Indian market this year. The updated model will have a few changes to the design, along with a few additional features. The powertrain is expected to remain unchanged over the current version; in the Indian market, Hyundai Kona EV is available with a 39.2 kWh battery, paired with a 136 PS electric motor.

4. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge was initially scheduled to launch in India in 2021, but that plan got delayed. Now, the electric SUV is expected to go on sale in our market this year. The manufacturer claims a driving range of 418 km on a single charge, with a peak power output of 408 PS from its dual electric motor setup.

5. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to finally launch eKUV100 in the domestic market towards the end of 2022. It is expected to draw power from a 15.9 kWh battery, connected to a 54.4 PS electric motor. The driving range is speculated to be around 150 km on a single charge.

6. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will introduce the EQS electric luxury sedan in India this year, as an all-electric alternative to the S-Class sedan. It is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery, with a claimed driving range of up to 700 km. The EV will likely be locally manufactured or assembled, to keep the prices competitive.

7. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is also expected to finally introduce an all-electric version of the Altroz hatchback in the Indian market this year. Tata Altroz EV was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, and the manufacturer had initially planned to offer it with a driving range of 250-300 km. However, we’re not sure what the specifications of the final production version would be.

8. MG entry-level EV

MG Motor is planning to expand its EV lineup in the Indian market, and media reports state that two new models are in the pipeline – an electric hatchback and a compact electric SUV. The manufacturer could debut its entry-level electric hatchback towards the end of this year, with the launch following in 2023.