8-Seater Hyundai Palisade Is Brimmed With Premium & Safety Features

Hyundai Palisade is reportedly considered for India and if/when it arrives, it will slot above the Tucson as the flagship SUV

The Palisade is Hyundai’s flagship SUV in the international markets. The eight-seater made its global premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and is based on the HDC-2 Grandmaster concept showcased in Busan. The Palisade derives styling influence from the latest Santa Fe and despite its big footprint, Hyundai managed to create yet another bold-looking SUV.

The front fascia comprises of sleek headlamps and a prominent grille section along with an almost identical side profile as the Santa Fe but with a larger greenhouse for accommodating eight people in total. Targetting family-based customers, the Palisade has consistently expanded its wings across the globe and in the fourth quarter of this year, it will be launched in Australia.

The South Korean auto major has brimmed the Palisade with advanced technologies, comfort, convenience, safety and assistive based features on-board. Stretching above five metres in length, the upmarket SUV has spawned a Kia sibling in the form of Telluride as well. But, why are we often taking about the Palisade and does it really matter to India?

The Palisade is widely said to be considered for India and Hyundai could take advantage of the relaxation in homologation regulations to bring in the model via CBU route. The eight-seater is only offered as a left-hand-drive model currently and thus India may act as a production hub if demands exist but these speculations are too early at the moment.

It is sold with a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine putting out 295 horsepower and 355 Nm of peak torque while a 2.2-litre oil-burner develops 202 horsepower and 440 Nm in Korea and is the same unit found in the Carnival as well, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The former sends power to only two wheels and the latter is offered with a 4WD configuration.

Six airbags, Hyundai latest safety suite containing AAB with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, land keep assist, lane following assist and cross traffic alert are some of the notable safety techs. The second and third rows are spacious enough so as to accommodate eight passengers as standard with more than 300 litres of bootspace when seats are up.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is accompanied by heated and ventilated seats, seven-inch digital display among a whole host of premium equipment.