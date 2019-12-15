Maruti Suzuki finished on top of the sales charts with 1,39,133 units in November 2019 with YoY de-growth of 3.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a total of 1,39,133 units in the month of November 2019 as against 1,43,890 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with Year-on-Year de-growth of 3.3 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country held a market share of 52.9 per cent and it was mainly due to the models in the volume segments.

The Swift ended up as the most sold vehicle within the domestic portfolio and in India as a whole as 19,314 units were retailed against 22,191 units in November 2018 with YoY negative growth of 13 per cent. The Baleno, on the other hand, endured just 3 per cent sales decline on its way to second with 18,047 units.

The Dzire was the third most sold car in the Indian market last month as 17,659 units were sold against 21,037 units during the same month last year with a YoY drop of 16 per cent. The Alto was positioned fourth and was one among the eight models that registered more than 10,000 unit sales in November 2019.

S.No Maruti Suzuki Models November 2019 Sales 1. Swift 19,314 2. Baleno 18,047 3. Dzire 17,659 4. Alto 15,086 5. Wagon R 14,650 6. Vitara Brezza 12,033 7. S-Presso 11,220 8. Eeco 10,162

The entry-level hatchback recorded 15,086 units as against 18,643 units twelve months ago with 19 per cent volume drop on YoY basis. The third generation Wagon R based on the fifth-gen Heartect platform entered the market in the first month of this year and it has lived up to the expectations of the customers.

It was one of the two models in the list that posted positive sales growth in November 2019. The tall-riding hatchback gathered a total of 14,650 units as against 11,311 units during the same month in 2018. Despite facing healthy competition from Hyundai Venue, the Vitara Brezza mastered 12,033 units last month and continued to lead its segment for the third month in a row.

The recently launched S-Presso has slowly picked up the pace since debut and last month, 11,220 units were retailed. The Eeco stands in place of the Omni for many months now and it recorded a total of 10,162 units with 36 per cent YoY volume increase.