720 PS Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign Unveiled With Jaw-Dropping Design

Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign uses the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 powering the GT-R NISMO to produce 720 PS and 780 Nm of peak torque

Italdesign has finally introduced the first Nissan GT-R 50 as a celebratory edition with the production capacity limited to just fifty copies. It comes as a brainchild of the partnership between the Japanese manufacturer and Italdesign that stems back to 2018 with the development of the prototype going by the same moniker. It pursued Nissan to give the nod and ultimately, you are seeing the production model.

The Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign comes on the back of the success created by the presentation of the project and the first set of vehicles will be delivered to the customers by the end of this year and in early 2021. The road-going model was supposed to make its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show but the motoring event was cancelled due to the apparent reasons you already know.

The production activities were stopped as well due to the dire social and economic conditions prevailing across the globe. However, early this month, the company became fully operative and it resulted in them confirming the delivery period of the first lot of cars to the buyers. The premiere has now been hosted at the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Italy.

The place could not be any more fitting as the Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign had its routine processes including static and dynamic tests performed there. These are necessary for the vehicles type approval for different markets and they are about to be reaching their final stage. The Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign is based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO.

It commemorated the 50th anniversary of the GT-R last year and Italdesign in 2018. As for the performance, the Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign comes equipped with a 3.8-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine. The hand-built unit is tuned by NISMO division to produce a maximum power output 720 PS and 780 Nm of peak torque. It has a captivating exterior that looks radically different compared to the GT-R NISMO.

Customers will have the option to custom their cars with one of the iconic liveries part of the GT-R’s history. It has been claimed that the demand for the Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign is already significant and a number of deposits are already taken. The buyers are said to be in the process of selecting personal specifications and only a limited number of reservations are currently available.