710 HP Nissan GT-R Final Edition In The Works; Limited To Just 20 Units

Nissan GT-R Final Edition will have its production limited to approximately 20 units and it will reportedly launch in 2022 using GT-R50 by Italidesign’s upgraded V6 powertrain

Nissan has a long history of selling sports cars and the GT-R does deserve a hall of fame for what it has really been over the years without much changes. The 370Z, on the other hand, is getting a major overhaul as a concept signalling the arrival of a production model is getting unveiled in the coming weeks.

The enthusiasts of the Nissan GT-R though may have to wait a little longer than expected. According to a Japanese magazine, the next-generation Nissan GT-R is only arriving in 2023. The famed Godzilla will be exiting with a bang though as a commemorative Final Edition will be launched in 2022 and it will reportedly produce a maximum power output of 710 horsepower.

Underlining its exclusivity, Nissan will limit the production of the Final Edition to just 20 units. The GT-R R35’s Final Edition is said to use the same engine as the GT-R50 by Italdesign and it generates a peak torque of 750 Nm. It is powered by a 3.8-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine with several performance upgrades.

The GT-R50 by Italdesign is tuned by Nismo and it uses turbos from GT3 version of the GT-R used on race tracks. It also boasts larger intercoolers. It aids in increased flow in fuel injectors while the six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and other components have also been upgraded to meet the desired specifications.

The report went on to say that the GT-R R35 Final Edition will cost around 40 million yen (Rs. 2.76 crore) – costlier than the GT-R Nismo but far lesser than the GT-R50 that costs more than a million. Bear in mind, these are just speculations currently but bringing up a Final Edition only makes sense for a car of GT-R iconic status.

As for the next-gen R36 model, reports indicate that the chassis will be adaptable to multiple powertrains, as an all-electric version or a hybrid variant is highly possible using kinetic energy recovery system borrowed from GT-R LM Nismo race car.