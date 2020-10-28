7 Upcoming SUVs In Rs 15 To Rs. 20 Lakh Price Segment

The Rs 15 – 20 lakh space has seen a range of new launches take place in the year so far, spread across different formats and segments

2020 has certainly been a year of launches, since we have already seen a whole lot of cars being launched in the country this year. However, many manufacturers tend to reserve their important launches for the festive season, since it is considered auspicious to purchase a vehicle around this time.

While the Indian market is still dominated by compact segments, the Rs 15 – 20 lakh space is growing by the day, with a whole lot of new cars set to join the segment in the coming months. Here is a list of 7 such SUVs that are set to join the Rs 15 – 20 lakh space in the country soon, take a look –

1. Tata Gravitas

At this year’s Auto Expo, Tata debuted a three-row SUV based on the Harrier called the ‘Gravitas’, and a launch is expected soon. While the car was only showcased with a 6-seat format, a 7-seat version will also be launched. The Gravitas will be pitted against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, as well as the Mahindra XUV500.

The Gravitas will likely be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the Harrier, and the transmission options will also be the same, i.e. 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. However, Tata did hint that a petrol powertrain could also be introduced for the Gravitas, which will also likely make its way under the hood of the Harrier.

2. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Auto showcased a compact SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, dubbed as the Vision IN, and speculations suggest that the production-ready version of the car could be launched early next year. The production-ready car isn’t expected to be too different from the concept revealed at the Expo.

Under the hood of the car are expected to be two different powertrains, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/175 Nm), as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). The transmission duties will probably be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 7-speed DSG.

3. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the best-selling cars from the house of the homegrown carmaker in India since its launch back in 2002, and Mahindra never bothered to release a generational update for the SUV. However, a new-gen model is finally in the works, and is expected to be launched next year.

The updated SUV will likely be getting an updated design, a completely redesigned cabin, as well as a range of new features. Powering the new-gen Scorpio will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel powertrains, coupled with manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon launch next year, the next-gen Scorpio will put up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

4. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

Just like the Scorpio, the XUV500 has never received a generational update either. The XUV500 was the undisputed segment leader for many years. However, the mid-size SUV segment has registered a whole lot of new entrants now, and Mahindra has realised that in order to stay relevant in the segment, the XUV500 has to be updated with a new-gen model.

The car has been spied on test n number of times this year, revealing a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen, connected to a digital MID, flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning and flush-type door handles. Mahindra is also contemplating introducing level 1 autonomous technology with the second-gen XUV500.

5. Ford C-SUV

For those of who aren’t aware, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company formed a joint venture, with the JV set to develop, market and distribute Ford-branded vehicles in the country. Hence, upcoming Ford SUVs are expected to share a lot of their components with their respective Mahindra counterparts.

The first model to be launched under the Ford-Mahindra JV will be a C-SUV (internally codenamed CX757), which will share its platform as well as powertrains with the upcoming next-gen XUV500. Ford also recently revealed that its upcoming SUVs in India will be designed by the Italian car design firm Pininfarina S.p.A.

6. Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun to Volkswagen is what the Vison IN is to, i.e. the German carmaker’s upcoming mid-size SUV that will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta etc. However, unlike the Vision IN, the Taigun was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020 in near-production form. However, it is only expected to be launched in the latter half of 2021.

The Taigun will be the first Volkswagen car to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, and will be using the same 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI powertrains as the Skoda Vision IN. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual as well as an optional DSG. Upon arrival, the Taigun will go on to become the most affordable VW SUV in the country.

7. Seven-seater Hyundai Creta

Images of camouflaged test mules of the 7-seat version of the Hyundai Creta started emerging on the internet earlier this year, confirming the news about the development of the three-row Hyundai Creta that will directly rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas as well as the Mahindra XUV500.

The 7-seat Creta will obviously be placed above the Creta in Hyundai’s line-up, and will entail a slight premium over the 5-seat version. As of now, the Hyundai Creta is offered in India with 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol powertrains. However, it is yet to be seen if all of these three engines will make their way under the hood of the upcoming three-row Creta.