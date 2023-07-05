7 Upcoming Electric SUVs In 2024 In India – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai

In the upcoming electric SUVs list for next year, we have explained about the possible launches from big brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia

In the 2024 CY, the Indian market will witness the debut of a slew of new electric SUVs and here we have explained about them:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The global debut of the production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX will reportedly be hosted in October 2024. It will spawn a Toyota derivative and will be sold in domestic and international markets. The born electric SUV will sit on Toyota’s 27L platform and the concept showcased earlier this year was equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of 550 km range.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 concept was unveiled along with four other EV concepts in August 2022. Based on the INGLO platform, it will be the first to arrive in late 2024. Over the last few weeks, the test mules of mildly updated XUV700 with an electric drivetrain have been caught testing. However, the concept displayed last year had a whole new design.

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the near-production Tata Harrier EV signalled a new styling direction, which will be incorporated in the upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts. Moreover, it was endorsed as a 4X4 and thus we can expect a dual motor setup upon arrival sometime next year.

4. Tata Curvv EV:

The Tata Curvv was also previewed at the biennial motoring show earlier this year and it will be sold in ICE and EV guises. The electric version of the Curvv will likely be offered with a battery pack capable of close to 500 km. It may as well get a twin electric motor configuration enabling an all-wheel-drive layout. It could be launched first in 2024 before the debut of the ICE variant.

5. Tata Punch EV:

Tata’s Punch EV has long been in the rumour mill and it has been spied testing a few times as well. Judging by the test mules, it appears to get newly designed alloy wheels, 360-degree camera system, a new two-spoke steering wheel, a rotary drive selector and EPB over the ICE model. It will be based on the Ziptron technology as its EV siblings and expect a claimed range to be around 400 km.

6. Hyundai Creta EV:

The electrified Hyundai Creta has already been spotted multiple times wearing the same body as the existing ICE version. It may get a completely overhauled exterior and will sit on the heavily localised E-GMP skateboard platform. Expect it to debut in late 2024 or sometime by the middle of this decade.

7. Kia EV9 Electric SUV:

Kia already sells the EV6 electric crossover in India and its bigger sibling, the EV9 flagship electric SUV will be introduced sometime next year. In March 2023, the EV9 made its global debut and is available in multiple battery configurations. It has a claimed driving range of up to 541 km in the WLTP cycle and is based on the E-GMP dedicated skateboard platform.