7 Upcoming Diesel Cars In India – Toyota Hilux To New Mahindra Scorpio

Check out our list of the top upcoming diesel-powered cars that are slated to launch in the Indian market soon

In recent years, the popularity of diesel cars has been falling steadily in the Indian market. When the BS6 emission norms came into effect, the price of new diesel cars went up, and some carmakers dropped diesel engines altogether, thus contributing further to the declining sales of diesel vehicles. Still, there are a few vehicles that have oil burners under their hood, and a few new ones coming along.

Here, we have listed the top upcoming diesel-powered cars that are set to launch in India soon, likely in 2022 or 2023.

1. Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux was introduced in the Indian market last month, and its price list is set to be announced in March. The lifestyle pickup truck is expected to be priced between Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an upmarket rival to Isuzu D–Max V-Cross.

Toyota Hilux has a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine under the hood, the same as Fortuner. This powerplant can belt out a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (420 Nm on manual variants). Transmission choices will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with all-wheel-drive as standard.

2. Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift

The facelifted Jeep Compass was launched in India in February last year, but the updated Compass Trailhawk wasn’t launched alongside it. The latter is expected to launch in our market in March this year, and test models have been spied a few times already, showing us the design changes.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine as its previous iteration. This motor is good for 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It will come mated to 9-speed automatic transmission, paired with 4WD with Jeep’s SelecTerrain system.

3. Jeep Meridian

Jeep recently teased the Meridian three-door SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to launch around mid-2022. It is based on the same platform as the Compass, but altered to accommodate an extra row of seats. The exterior design of the two SUVs will be different, although the interior styling will be fairly similar.

Jeep Meridian is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, the same as Compass, but tuned to generate more power. Mild-hybrid tech and an AWD system could be offered as well, while transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

4. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Venue was first introduced back in 2019, and the manufacturer is currently working on a midlife facelift for it. The facelifted Venue has been spotted testing on Indian roads recently, and we expect it to launch later this year.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant (100 PS/240 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, the same as the current version. A 1.2L NA petrol engine and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will also be available here.

5. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai is also planning to launch the facelifted Creta in the Indian market, likely towards the end of this year or sometime next year. The updated version had its global debut last year, featuring a new front fascia, inspired by the new-gen Hyundai Tucson.

Hyundai Creta facelift will likely have the same 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) as the current version, mated to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Apart from that, there will be two petrol engines on offer as well – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit.

6. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is set to launch in India this year. The new SUV has been undergoing road testing for a few years now, and it seems to be larger in dimensions than the current version. The next-gen version will get more features as well, along with a more upmarket cabin.

The new-gen Scorpio will get a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which will be offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Other than that, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will also be on offer.

7. Force Gurkha 5-door

The new-gen Force Gurkha was launched in India in September last year, and the manufacturer is currently working on a 5-door version of it. The new SUV has been spied a few times on Indian roads, showing captain chairs in the second row (6-seat version).

The 5-door Gurkha will likely be powered by the same 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine (91 PS/250 Nm) as the 3-door version, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It will also get a 4WD system (with a transfer case), manual locking differentials on the front and rear axles, etc., for brilliant off-road capabilities.