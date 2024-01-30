7 Upcoming Confirmed Electric Scooters: Ather, Honda To TVS

7 exciting new electric scooters are about to hit the Indian market! Explore all these upcoming EV options, from TVS to Suzuki

The electric scooter market is booming, and there are more exciting new models than ever before. These upcoming scooters promise innovation, practicality, and a shift towards sustainable transportation. If you’re considering making the switch to electric, here are seven upcoming confirmed electric scooters that you’ll want to keep an eye on:

1. TVS Electric Scooter

TVS Motors is hinting at the launch of a new electric two-wheeler soon. As per a few reports, this could be the long-awaited iQube ST variant. There’s also a chance that this could be an all-new EV, perhaps a more affordable option that can serve as a new entry point into the TVS electric lineup. Stay tuned to know for sure!

2. Ather Rizta

Ather’s latest teaser unveils its upcoming new model, the Rizta, a family-oriented electric scooter set to launch in six months. Larger and more practical than the 450X lineup, its design caters to mature audiences. The teaser image indicates a focus on practicality and usability, making it a promising addition to Ather’s evolving electric fleet.

3. Honda Activa-Based Electric Scooter

Honda gears up for a late but impactful entry into the EV market with an electric version of the popular Activa scooter. Set to debut at CES 2024, Activa Electric is expected to emphasize range over speed, and practicality over performance. As Honda targets 100% electrification by 2040, Activa Electric plays a pivotal role in achieving this ambitious goal.

4. New Ola Scooter

Ola Electric’s recent patent filing reveals a new electric scooter designed for the commercial sector. Emphasizing function over form, it features minimal bodywork, a single-seater design, and potentially even swappable batteries. The barebones approach suggests a practical and robust solution catering to commercial use.

5. Suzuki Burgman Electric

Last year, at the Tokyo Motor Show, Suzuki introduced the e-Burgman electric scooter prototype. Featuring removable batteries, it had the familiar Burgman design. The electric scooter had also been spied multiple times on Indian roads, hinting at an imminent launch. Although there’s no official word yet, we expect Suzuki to enter the growing electric two-wheeler space with the e-Burgman this year.

6 & 7. Two New Scooters From Hero Vida

Hero Vida plans to broaden its electric scooter lineup, with two new models in the pipeline for the upcoming financial year. CEO Niranjan Gupta has confirmed recently that the brand is working on two e-scooters, including a mid-priced model and an economically-priced model. No further details have been shared yet, but we do expect Hero to surprise us (pleasantly) with the forthcoming Vida scooters.