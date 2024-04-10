7 Upcoming 7-Seater MPVs In India (Including 4 e-MPVs)

We’ve detailed upcoming 7-seater MPV models in India from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, MG, and Nissan in the following list

In the near future, the MPV market is poised for considerable growth, as manufacturers gear up to unveil fresh models in both conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. Here, we offer an overview of the forthcoming electric family-focused MPVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, MG and Nissan:

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The upcoming new-generation Kia Carnival is slated for launch in India within the next few months. Marking a significant departure from its predecessor in terms of design and features, the all-new Kia Carnival will boast enhanced technological advancements. It’s projected to maintain the robust 2.2L diesel engine, providing 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque, potentially matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. MG MPV:

MG’s forthcoming electric MPV will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV, which has already been spied testing in India. There’s a possibility of it hitting the market within the next year. With approximate dimensions of 4.3 meters in length and a wheelbase spanning 2,700 mm, it falls slightly shorter than the Maruti Ertiga. Potential pricing is estimated to fall within the Rs. 15 lakh range. Additionally, MG is concurrently working on developing a brand-new electric SUV.

3. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & e-MPV, Toyota Derivative:

Recent reports indicate that Maruti Suzuki is in the midst of developing a compact MPV, internally dubbed YDB, slated to sit below the Ertiga in its lineup to rival the Renault Triber. This upcoming MPV is rumoured to take cues from the Spacia model, potentially incorporating cost-cutting strategies to maintain competitive pricing.

In regards to performance, there are hints that Maruti Suzuki might consider utilizing the upcoming 1.2L Z series mild hybrid petrol engine to drive this vehicle, aiming for an efficiency of over 35 kmpl. Additionally, the brand is also in the process of developing an electrified MPV tailored for the Indian market and it will spawn a Toyota sibling with a range of over 500 km and both will be based on the eVX.

4. Nissan MPV Based On Triber:

While Nissan prepares to introduce the facelifted Magnite and X-Trail, the real influx of new products is likely between 2025 and 2026. Among these forthcoming releases, reports suggest the development of a new midsize SUV and a seven-seater model based on the platform of the new-generation Duster. Additionally, there are plans for a compact MPV, sharing the platform with the Renault Triber.

5. Kia Electric RV (Carens EV):

Although details have been sparse, the electric RV, bound for H2 2025, will feature the MPV body type and undergo significant localization as it will be based on the Carens. Kia is also in the process of introducing the Clavis compact SUV in early 2025 and its electric iteration will arrive during the same year.