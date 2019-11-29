7 Things To Know About Upcoming Kia Carnival MPV (Innova Crysta Rival)

Toyota Innova Crysta has no direct rival as of yet, however, things are set to change soon with the launch of Kia Carnival

It is no secret that Kia has been working on bringing its Carnival MPV to the Indian shores. Also known as the Sedona in some markets, the Carnival was first officially showcased by Kia in India at the 2018 Auto Expo, and the Korean carmaker will likely be launching the car at the 2020 edition of the same event.

Will the Carnival be the first worthy rival to the Toyota Innova Crysta in the premium MPV segment in India? Here are 7 things about the upcoming Kia MPV to help you decide that yourself –

1. Kia Carnival Exterior Design and Dimensions

The Kia Carnival looks more like a minivan than an MPV, with its powered sliding doors for the second row. At the front, the Carnival bears Kia’s signature grille. Overall, the Carnival sold in the international market looks sophisticated and premium. Expect the Indian-spec car to come with a few tweaks to its design.

In terms of size, the Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width, has a 3,060 mm long wheelbase and stands 1,740 mm tall. For a better understanding of its size, let’s compare it with the dimensions of its chief rival, the Innova Crysta –

Dimensions Kia Carnival Toyota Innova Crysta Length 5,155 mm 4,735 mm Width 1,985 mm 1,830 mm Height 1,740 mm 1,795 mm Wheelbase 3,060 mm 2,750 mm

The Carnival is 420 mm longer, 150 mm wider and has a 310 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Innova Crysta, but the latter is 55 mm taller than the Carnival.

2. Kia Carnival Interiors

Internationally, the Kia Carnival comes with a seven, eight or eleven seat layout. However, the Korean carmaker will likely only be bringing the Carnival to India with the seven-seat configuration. Expect the higher variants of the car to be offered with captain chairs with expandable leg rests.

The second-row of the car will be capable of fully folding down, making ingress and egress for the third-row passengers easier. With the third-row fully erected, the Carnival still has around 1,000-litres of boot space, more than any MPV in India.

3. Kia Carnival Engine

Kia will likely offer the Carnival in India with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that is good for 202 hp of max power and 441 Nm of torque, and will likely come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Carnival also comes with a 3.3-litre V6 petrol engine in the international markets, an engine that churns out 270 hp power and 318 Nm torque. But, it is highly unlikely that Kia will bring the said unit to India.

4. Kia Carnival Features and Safety

Expect the Kia Carnival to be offered with a plethora of features in India, including a large touchscreen infotainment system along with Kia’s UVO connectivity features, two sunroofs, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory functions, and triple-zone automatic climate controls, to name a few. An entertainment package with multiple 10.1-inch touchscreens for the rear passengers will also be on offer.

In terms of safety, the Carnival will likely get four airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, traction control and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

5. Kia Carnival Launch

Kia is preparing the Carnival MPV for the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, set to be held in February next year. The bookings for the car could possibly commence a little earlier, perhaps in Jaunary 2020. However, expect the deliveries to begin sometime around mid-July next year.

6. Kia Carnival Price

Since the Carnival will be brought in India through the CKD route, expect the Korean automaker to price the MPV in the range of Rs 24 lakh up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Kia Carnival Rivals

Keeping in mind the Carnival’s size and extensive features, it will put up against the Toyota Innova Crysta in India, but will certainly be a more premium offering than the latter.