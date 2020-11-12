7 Things To Know About The Upcoming Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is expected to be launched this month, and could be priced from around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Toyota launched the Innova facelift in the Indonesian market last month, and the updated MPV is expected to be launched in the Indian market later this month. Ahead of the car’s launch, unofficial pre-bookings have already begun at some dealerships across the country. However, Toyota is yet to officially confirm the news.

Ahead of its arrival in the country, we have put together a list of the top 7 things that you should know about the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift –

1. External Design

We’ve already previewed the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift, which was revealed in Indonesia about a month ago, and that is the same model which is expected to be brought to the Indian market as well.

Talking about its design, the Innova Crysta facelift will be getting an updated front-end with a larger grille that comes with a thick chrome outlining. The new radiator grille will likely come with five horizontal slats, unlike the two chrome-finished ones seen on the current pre-facelift model. In addition, the headlamps are expected to get chrome extensions that merge into the front grille.

The fog lamp housings have also been redesigned, while the Innova Crysta facelift’s front also adds a faux skid plate. New diamond-cut alloy wheels can also be seen, but they will likely be reserved for the top-end trim only.

The rear-end of the MPV is expected to remain largely unchanged, however, just like the Indonesian model, it could get a black hexagonal section between the tail lamps which extends all the way down to where the registration plate will be placed.

2. Interior

The interior of the Innova Crysta facelift gets an all-black theme, along with an updated instrument cluster. However, the overall cabin layout of the MPV will likely be the same. The car will continue to be offered with a 7-seat as well as a 6-seat layout.

3. Powertrain

The Innova Crysta facelift will likely retain its 2.7-litre four-cylinder NA petrol and 2.4-litre diesel powertrains. That being said, we do expect a new CNG variant with the petrol engine. The diesel engine produces 150 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque, while the petrol mill is good for 166 PS and 245 Nm. The transmission options on both the powertrains include a 5-speed manual transmission, as well as an optional 6-speed automatic.

4. Features

On the feature front, the upcoming India-spec Innova facelift is expected to come equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, cruise control, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a rear parking camera as well.

5. Expected Price

As of now, Toyota retails the Innova Crysta in India at a starting price of Rs 15.66 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 23.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, we expect Toyota to hike the price of the updated MPV in order to compensate for all the changes that will be made to the car. The facelifted Innova Crysta is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the current model.

6. Launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to launch the facelift Innova Crysta in the country around next week, since unofficial bookings for the updated car are already underway. However, we are yet to receive an official confirmation from the manufacturer.

7. Rivals

The Toyota Innova Crysta had no competitor in the Indian market upon its arrival, and the fact is still somewhat true, since the MPV has no direct rival in the Indian market as of now. However, the demand for MPVs has risen in the last couple of years, and a range of people-movers are available to choose from in the Indian market today, namely Kia Carnival, MG Hector Plus, Maruti Suzuki XL6 as well as the Mahindra Marazzo.