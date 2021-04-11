7 Things To Know About The Recently Launched Citroen C5 Aircross

The C5 Aircross SUV is Citroen’s first product in the Indian market and is being brought to the country through the CKD route

Citroen was expected to enter the Indian market last year with the C5 Aircross SUV as its first offering, but ended up postponing the car’s launch due to unforeseen circumstances. Now, the C5 Aircross has been officially launched in the market and is retailed through the brand’s La Maison dealerships in 10 different cities across the country.

We have put together a list of the 7 important things that you must know about the newly launched Citroen C5 Aircross, take a look –

1. Size

The Citroen C5 Aircross measures 4500 mm in length, 1969 mm in width, stands 1710 mm tall and has a 2730 mm long wheelbase. The car has 580-litre of boot space, which can be extended to 720 litres with the rear seat moved forward, and furthermore to 1630 litres by folding down the second row.

Length 4500 mm Width 1969 mm Height 1710 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm Boot space 580 litres

2. Feature-Loaded

The C5 Aircross has been packed up to the brim with features. Its equipment list consists of LED headlamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, puddle lamps, drive modes and traction modes, auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker sound system, heated wing mirrors and so on.

3. Safety Tech

The C5 Aircross’ safety suite consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and reverse parking sensors, ESP, traction control, hill-descent control and hill-start assist, Blind Spot Assist, Driver Attention/Coffee Break Sensor and a rear-view camera.

4. Powertrain

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic, and the power is sent to the front wheels as standard. The SUV has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 km/l.

5. Suspension Setup

The C5 Aircross has been equipped with Citroen’s ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushions’ suspension system. The system is claimed to filter out bumps and dips in the road and provide occupants with a comfortable ride.

Citroen has added two hydraulic stops – one for rebound and one for compression – for the suspension to be able to adapt to input from the road surface. Citroen claims that this provides a ‘magic carpet’ ride effect, creating the impression that the car is flying over any bumps and dips in the road.

6. Price

Citroen is offering the C5 Aircross in too trim levels, namely Feel and Shine. The pricing for the former starts at Rs 29.90 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 31.90 lakh. If you want the Feel trim with a dual-tone trim, be ready to shell out Rs 30.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Feel DualTone variant, while both the single-tone and dual-tone paint schemes are offered with the top-end Shine variant at the same price.

7. Rivals

The Citroen C5 Aircross directly puts up against the likes of the Jeep Compass as well as the Hyundai Tucson in the Indian market. However, it should be noted that both its rivals undercut it in terms of price. The Citroen C5 will also face competition from the upcoming five-seat Volkswagen Tiguan facelift.