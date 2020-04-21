7 Skoda-VW Cars Coming To India In Next 12 Months – Details

ŠKODA Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd to launch at least 7 cars this fiscal, three will be the all-new products in SUV segment, next-gen versions of the 2 existing sedans also coming

The Volkswagen Group, which comprises of VW, Skoda and Audi brands in India, has been pretty much struggling to establish itself well in the Indian market. Almost all the vehicles in the lineup of Skoda and VW, the two mainstream brands of the German auto giant, have badly failed to get a decent response from the Indian car buyers.

Right from small cars like the Polo to expensive ones, like the Tiguan and the Kodiaq – none of these cars have brought in enough volumes to the carmakers. However, Skoda and VW have a lot more in store for us as a part of their India 2.0 strategy. In this post, we’ll tell you about as many as 7 upcoming Skoda-VW cars in India in next 12 months –

1. Skoda Karoq

Before launching the new small SUV, the company will commence its new car onslaught with the Karoq. The Skoda Karoq will be positioned below the Kodiaq and will be a direct rival to the likes of Jeep Compass. The company is also working on bringing the next-gen Octavia to our shores. Other than this, it’s also working on facelifts of the existing models to keep the ball rolling until the full model replacements arrive with MQB A0 IN architecture.

2. New Skoda Octavia

The latest generation Skoda Octavia was introduced last year and is very much on its company’s plans to launch in India. The carmaker has confirmed that it had originally planned to launch the new Octy in India this year now, it looks like they won’t be able to bring the car to our shores before 2021. The new generation of the company’s popular sedan will be brought to us via CKD route.

The India-spec model will be sold with the same 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine that will be sold internationally. It outputs 150PS and 250Nm. Also on offer could be a bigger 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit with 190 PS and 320Nm. A diesel motor might not be offered right from the day of the launch but could be introduced a few years down the line.

3. Skoda Kosmiq (Vision IN)

Skoda Kosmiq likely to be the name of the production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept showcased earlier this year. The upcoming model will become the company’s first-ever model to be based on the highly awaited MQB-A0-IN platform, which is nothing but a localized version of the renowned MQB platform.

The new model will be powered by low capacity TSI petrol and TDI diesel engine options that will be compliant with BSVI emission norms. In all likelihood, transmission options will include six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic transmission options.

4. Skoda Kodiaq vRS

The Skoda Kodiaq has been on sale in India for a while now and has impressed many who want to own a sufficiently capable luxury SUV but prefer maintaining a low profile by not opting for luxury car marques like Audi and BMW. The Kodiaq is about to get a performance variant in India, which will come in the form of the Kodiaq vRS.

The German-owned Czech carmaker sells the Kodiaq vRS internationally with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 240 PS and an all-wheel drive system. Of course, the subtle visual updates are a part of the package. The upcoming variant of the Kodiaq should impress anyone who prefers understated elegance with a tinge of sportiness.

5. New Skoda Rapid

The India-spec Skoda Rapid has been around for over eight years now. While it has got a bit too long in the tooth now, its replacement is still a few months away from us. Skoda launched a new version of the Rapid in the Russian market earlier this year. While the same car isn’t India-bound, there’s actually another version with similar styling but MQB-A0-IN platform forming its base.

The India-spec variant will likely share its 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with the Kosmiq, while the all-new model will feature several high-end features, including LED headlamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), six airbags, high-end audio system, et al.

6. Volkswagen Taigun

Along with the Skoda Vision IN, Volkswagen showcased the pre-production version of its upcoming compact SUV, which is called the Taigun. The Volkswagen Taigun will be launched before the Skoda Kosmiq and will be available with only petrol engine options, at least in the initial phase. The compact SUV will be sold with two petrol motors – a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI EVO.

While the lower variants will be offered only with the smaller capacity engine, the top-end model will feature the 1.5-litre motor. The same 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine will be found even in other products that will be subsequently launched under the company’s India 2.0 strategy. The low-capacity motor will produce a maximum power of 115 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm.

7. Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

The Volkswagen Tiguan was launched in India a few years ago and recently got replaced by the AllSpace variant, which features a turbo petrol engine along with three rows of seats. Internationally, the Tiguan is about to receive a facelift, which will also make it to India in the coming months. The updated Tiguan was supposed to debut at the Geneva Motor Show in June this year but that won’t be happening as the motor show has been called off owing the ongoing pandemic.

Instead, the company could choose to reveal the new vehicle digitally. It will be initially sold in the USA, while the styling updates will include several new bits like LED matrix daytime running lights inspired by the lights on the new 2020 Volkswagen Golf. The car will even feature a bigger grille with more chrome slats.