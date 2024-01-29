7-Seater Toyota Hyryder SUV Rendered, India Launch Next Year

7-seater Toyota Hyryder is expected to go on sale sometime next year and it will have cosmetic differences over the existing model

The three-row version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to carry a starting price of just over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on six- and seven-seaters derived from five-seater midsize SUVs such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

In addition, the segment will witness the arrival of seven-seater SUVs from Renault and Nissan in the coming years. Regarding performance, it is expected that the well-known 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine will continue to be featured in the seven-seater Hyryder. A six-seater variant with a captain seating arrangement is also likely.

There is a possibility that the K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT smart hybrid petrol engine might be available in the lower- and mid-spec variants, while the top-end trims could come equipped with the more fuel-efficient strong hybrid mill. Presented here is a rendered image showcasing the design enhancements of the upcoming model.

The frontal view features a bold chrome bar with the central placement of the Toyota badge, a hexagonal grille section in a black finish, sharper LED headlamps, a vertical LED lighting system with expansive housings, a broader lower air intake and a robustly sculpted bonnet. The side profile comprises larger wheels with a fresh design, accentuating aggressive-looking wheel arches.

The pillars are tall, rear doors are elongated, and the rear profile has been redesigned to accommodate the third-row seating arrangement. Other notable updates include modifications to the LED tail lamp, tailgate, and rear bumper. The rendering also hints at a new design for the tail lamps, contributing to an overall refreshed appearance.

The current Hyryder possesses a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm, and it is not expected to undergo an extension in the seven-seater, maintaining the same length. However, there may be a completely fresh interior theme introduced, with the addition of new features and technologies. This differentiation is aimed at setting apart the upcoming model from its five-seater counterpart.