7-Seater Jeep Compass Rendered In Production Guise Ahead Of Launch

7-Seater Jeep Compass has bigger proportions compared to the regular Compass and it will likely be equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel producing around 200 PS

It is no secret that Jeep has been developing a seven-seater version of the Compass and recent reports indicate that it could be dubbed the ‘Patriot’. The three-row premium SUV has already been spotted testing a number of times giving us a sneak peek of what is about to come. However, the spy shots based digital renderings here take us a step further ahead of its global debut in the coming months.

Resembling the recently launched Jeep Compass facelift in terms of basic appeal with upright pillars and a prominent front fascia with the signature seven-slat grille, the renderings of the Patriot show sleeker headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The busy front bumper has large air intake openings and the fog lamps have been aligned in a neat fashion.

The production-spec Jeep Patriot will likely have skid plates up front and rear and in India, it will compete against a range of seven-seater premium SUVs. The side profile has rather clean body panels with rectangular-shaped black wheel arch cladding, newly designed alloy wheels, blackened pillars and roof giving a dual-tone appearance and chromed window line.



The seven-seater Jeep Compass will be longer than the regular Compass as changes will be made to accommodate the third-row seating arrangement. The rear quarter glass could be elongated to avail more room for the occupants at the back and the roof could be taller towards the back to offer sufficient headroom. The rear will indeed by redesigned with updated LED tail lamps and perhaps a more upright boot.

As for the performance, the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS in the Compass could be uprated to kick out around 200 PS, and it will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission in the top-end variants driving all four wheels.

In other markets, it could be equipped with a 1.3-litre unit developing around 180 PS. The Jeep Patriot named was used in the United States on a five-seater crossover previously and it could make a comeback to give the seven-seater Compass a separate identity. Expect the India launch around later this year or in early 2022.