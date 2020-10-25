7-Seater Hyundai Creta To Be Launched Around Mid-2021

According to previous speculations, Hyundai will likely name the seven-seat version of the Creta ‘Alcazer’ – which was trademarked by the Korean carmaker earlier this year

The Hyundai Creta received a generational update earlier this year, and the new-gen version of the mid-size SUV is based on an entirely new platform that is capable to be used to spawn slightly bigger vehicles as well. Hence, Hyundai is planning to make use of it, and is currently working on launching a 7-seat version of the Creta to the market to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, as well as the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Camouflaged test mules of the car have been spied on test a couple of times, revealing some crucial information about its possible design. We expect the seven-seat car to get a slightly updated front grille, flatter roof towards the back, an additional rear quarter, a redesigned C-pillar as well as a larger rear overhang. In addition, the three-row SUV will be getting redesigned tail lamps.

Apart from the additional row of seats, the cabin layout is expected to remain largely unchanged as compared to the five-seat Creta. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat and air purifier are all expected to be retained.

The Creta is currently offered with three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol rated at 115 PS/144 Nm; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit producing 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque; as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner producing 115 PS and 250 Nm.

Hyundai is expected to offer the latter two powertrains with the three-row version of the Creta. The diesel engine will likely be offered with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, while the turbo-petrol unit could be offered with a 7-speed DCT as standard.

As of now, Hyundai retails the five-seat Creta between Rs 9.81 lakh and Rs 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom), however, its three-row version could be priced at a premium of about Rs 1 lakh over that. Hyundai is expected to launch the ‘Alcazer’ in the Indian market around mid-2021.