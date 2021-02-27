7-Seater Hyundai Alcazar Rendered In Production Guise Ahead Of Debut

Hyundai Alcazar will make its global debut soon and it will likely go on sale by the middle of this year in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) appears to have the Alcazar as its next big launch in the domestic market. Just a while ago, the second-largest carmaker in the country revealed the Alcazar moniker for its upcoming seven-seater SUV and it has been confirmed to make its world premiere soon.

It will more likely go on sale by the middle of this year in India and ahead of which, it has been rendered. The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and is based on the Creta mid-size SUV introduced nearly a year ago in India. It will compete against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

The Alcazar will retain the exterior as in the Creta except for some minor modifications to differentiate itself from the five-seater. The digital imagination shows the existence of a split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights, silver skid plate up front and rear, chromed grille with black inserts and angular fog lamps.

Other highlights in the rendering are chromed window line, black roof, raked front windshield, ix25-like alloy wheel design, grey coloured roof rails, shark fin antenna, high mounted stop lamp, boot integrated spoiler, vertically positioned LED tail lamps, etc. The Alcazar will be longer and taller than the Creta to accommodate the third row.

It will have a longer rear overhang and the rear will be redesigned compared to the Creta. The interior will boast dual-tone seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel and so on.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol found in the Creta could be utilised. The South Korean auto major is expected to offer an expansive range with the Alcazar and thus multiple transmission choices will be available. The price range could hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh to Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rendering Source: KDesign (Kleber Silva)