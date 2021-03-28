7-Seat Jeep Compass Likely To Be Badged As Jeep Patriot

In India, the three-row Jeep Patriot will face competition from the likes of the MG Hector Plus, 2021 Tata Safari as well as the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

It is no secret that Jeep is working on launching a three-row version of the Compass, and camouflaged prototypes of the said SUV have been spied on test a host of times in the past few months. The SUV has been internally codenamed H6, however, Jeep will likely be calling the production-version of the car ‘Patriot’.

It should be noted that the Patriot name is not new. An SUV named Patriot was retailed in the United States between 2006 and 2017 as a compact SUV, and an alternative to the Compass. The American carmaker had also gotten the name registered in India in 2007. Hence, we believe that the three-row Compass could actually use this name.

On the feature front, the Patriot is expected to be equipped with a fully digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, connected car technology, a powered tailgate, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, as well as multiple airbags.

Spy shots also revealed that the 7-seat SUV will be equipped with a radiator grille that will be similar in design to the one seen on the 2021 Grand Cherokee L. It should be noted that 7-seat Jeep Compass will likely share its wheelbase with the 5-seat version of the SUV, but will obviously be longer than the car it will be based on.

Powering the India-spec version of the Patriot could be the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines as its five-seat sibling. The former generates 173 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 163 PS and 250 Nm. The former will likely be offered with a 6-speed MT and an optional 9-speed AT, while the latter could be offered with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT, just like the five-seat Compass.

As of now, the five-sat Jeep Compass is currently priced between Rs 16.99 – 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the three-row version of the SUV (Patriot) will obviously be priced at a premium over that.