7 New Cars Launching In India This Festive Season – All Details

Many new cars will be launched in India this festive season and will offer a feature-rich and strong package for the buyers

With the automotive market springing back into action after the COVID-19 shutdown, many brands are now all set to launch new cars in India. If reports are to be believed, as many as seven new cars will make their Indian debut this festive season.

1. MG Hector Facelift

The new MG Hector facelift model is expected to make it to the showrooms by November end and will be offered with updates like a redesigned front fascia, updated cabin, new features and more advanced safety tech. From what we know so far, the new Hector facelift will continue to be offered with similar powertrain options and will get a segment-largest infotainment system, ADAS, and more.

2. BYD ATTO 3

The BYD ATTO 3 will be the brand’s second electric offering in the Indian market and will be priced in the range of Rs 28-35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Atto 3 is based on the brand’s E3 platform and measures close to 4.5 metres in length. This SUV will be powered by a Blade Battery and will offer a claimed range of more than 470 km on a single charge. More details however are yet to be known.

3. New-Gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is also expected to soon make its debut in India after the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. The new Urban Cruiser will be offered with a new exterior design, updated cabin, new features and updated powertrain options for the buyers. You will also get a large panoramic sunroof and many other advanced features with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

4. Maruti Baleno CNG

Toyota is currently gearing up to launch the new Glanza CNG in India. Maruti is also expected to follow suit and will soon launch the new Baleno CNG in the market. The Baleno CNG is likely to utilise the same 1.2L petrol engine that will deliver close to 77 hp in CNG mode. The Baleno CNG will be the second premium hatchback to be offered with a CNG engine after the Glanza CNG in India.

5. 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara

The Maruti Grand Vitara was earlier showcased by the brand and will take on other midsize rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and more. The Grand Vitara will be the first strong hybrid car in the brand’s line-up and will also be offered with a 1.5L K15 Smart-Hybrid petrol engine option.

6. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its underpinnings and powertrain options with the new Grand Vitara but offers a more aggressive styling that falls in line with the brand’s global SUV styling.

The Hyryder is also based on the Global C-Platform as the Grand Vitara and boasts strong dynamics and an extensive features list. The brand recently announced a detailed price list of the hybrid variants of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder and is likely to announce the full price list soon.

7. Mahindra Scorpio N

While it’s been a while since Mahindra launched the new Scorpio N in India, the deliveries are yet to begin in the country. The Scorpio is not only one of the most affordable 4X4 SUVs in the country, but also offers a premium cabin and a strong exterior styling.

The Scorpio N is being offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options and will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic in India.