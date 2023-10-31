7 Much Awaited Car/Bike Launches & Debuts In November 2023

Here we have explained about the upcoming big launches and debuts that will happen in the month of November 2023

The new generation Skoda Superb and Duster will be unveiled next month while the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will also make its global debut.

1. New-Gen Skoda Superb:

The all-new Skoda Superb will make its global debut on November 2, 2023 and it will get a redesigned exterior sticking in line with the latest Modern Solid design philosophy. It will feature a more premium interior with the addition of new features including a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As for India, the existing Superb will be back in limited numbers via CBU route.

2. New-Gen Duster:

Renault’s sub-brand Duster will reveal the new-gen Duster on November 29 in Portugal and it will be underpinned by the CMF-B architecture and draw styling cues from the Bigster concept. It is expected to use petrol and flex-fuel engines in Europe. The midsize SUV has long been speculated to arrive in India in the coming years in its new avatar and it could happen in 2025 or 2026.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452:

On November 7, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will make its world premiere and it will be launched soon after. The adventure tourer will be equipped with a new 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine and will be available in five colour schemes. It will be packed with features such as all LED lighting, USD front forks, optional tubeless tyres, a circular TFT console with turn-by-turn navigation, switchable ABS, ride modes, etc.

4. Triumph Scrambler 400X Deliveries:

Bajaj/Triumph announced the prices of the Scrambler 400X a few weeks ago. Priced competitively at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom), its customer deliveries will commence next month in India. It derives power from a 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine capable of 40 PS and 37.5 Nm and it has a longer travel suspension, longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance and taller seat height compared to its well-received roadster sibling, the Speed 400.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

While the Ambulance version of the Bolero Neo Plus is out, the civilian-spec SUV is still awaited. The homegrown manufacturer could introduce the model sometime next month or in December and it will likely be offered in seven- and nine-seater layouts. It will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel four-cylinder diesel engine, mated to a six-speed MT.

6. Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift & AMG C43

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE and the new AMG C43 will be launched in India on November 2. The former will get a host of updates inside and out while the sedan will come with a new 2.0L engine with an electric turbocharger and a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech to produce 402 PS and 500 Nm.