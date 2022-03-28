7 Hyundai Cars To Launch In India In 2 Years – Ioniq 5 To Creta Facelift

Check out our list of the top seven forthcoming Hyundai vehicles for the Indian market, which are speculated to launch here by 2024

Hyundai Motor India has a plethora of new models in the pipeline, many of which are expected to launch in our market within a year or two. These upcoming vehicles span different segments, and they are expected to help the South Korean car major gain back the sales numbers it has lost in the Indian market in recent times.

Here, we have listed six upcoming Hyundai vehicles, which are expected to launch in the Indian car market in a year or two.

1. New-gen Hyundai Verna

The current-gen Hyundai Verna went on sale in India back in 2017, and in 2022, it received a midlife facelift. The next-gen Verna (known as Accent in international markets) is in development now, and test models have already been spotted undergoing road testing. The new model will likely have its global debut towards the end of this year, and it is expected to go on sale in India next year.

The next-gen Hyundai Verna seems to be larger in dimensions compared to the outgoing version. The current-gen model gets three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit – which would likely be carried forward to the new-gen model.

2. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson had its global debut in 2020, and it is now due for a launch in India. Interestingly, the new SUV is currently being road testing in our country, which leads us to speculate that it will launch here later this year.

The new-gen Tucson will have a completely different interior and exterior design, along with a lot of new premium features. The engine options of the current India-spec version – a 2.0L petrol motor and a 2.0L diesel mill – are speculated to be available on the new model, and we expect electrified powertrain options (hybrid or plug-in hybrid) to also be offered.

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The South Korean car major is planning to expand its EV lineup in the Indian market, and Ioniq 5 is slated to launch here soon, likely either later this year or sometime during next year. The electric crossover will likely be brought here via the CBU import route in limited numbers, which would push the price tag sky high.

In international markets, Hyundai Ioniq 5 has three battery choices on offer – 58 kWh, 72.6 kWh, and 77.4 kWh – and all three can be had in RWD or AWD configurations. We’re not sure which version will go on sale in India.

4. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai Kona EV facelift was unveiled internationally towards the end of 2020, but it is yet to make its way to the Indian market. We do expect the electric SUV to launch here later this year, and it will likely be a CKD import.

The facelifted India-spec Kona Electric is expected to have the same technical specifications as the outgoing model – a 39.2 kWh battery, mated to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 136 PS). The design of the EV will undergo a few changes, but a lot of new features are expected to be added here.

5. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Venue was introduced in the Indian market back in 2019, and it is now due for a midlife refresh. The upcoming Venue facelift has been spotted a few times, in South Korea as well as in India. We expect its global debut to happen in the coming months, with its launch in the Indian market likely towards the end of this year.

The India-spec Hyundai Venue facelift will likely have the same engine options as the outgoing version – a 1.2L NA petrol unit, a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. The exterior design will see noticeable changes, while the interior will undergo only minor changes.

6. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai Creta is also set to undergo a facelift in India soon, likely sometime next year. The new model is already on sale in Indonesia, and thanks to that, we already have a decent idea of what to expect. The exterior design will feature the bulk of the changes, including a Tucson-inspired front fascia, new bumpers, restyled taillights, etc.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta has three engine options available – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. The facelifted version will likely have the same three powertrain choices on offer. The features list is expected to get a few additions as well.

7. Hyundai Santro facelift

Back in 2018, Hyundai revived the Santro nameplate in India with a new entry-level car. Now, we expect this vehicle to receive a midlife facelift soon, to keep it fresh in the face of competition. The exterior design will see some noticeable changes, and there would be minor changes to the interior as well.

The upcoming Hyundai Santro facelift is expected to get the same powertrain options as the current version, consisting of a 1.1-litre petrol engine and a CNG version of the same engine. The standard equipment list will likely be updated as well.