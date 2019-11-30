7 Electric Cars To Be Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

Some manufacturers are readying all-new EVs, while others are set to showcase the fully-electric version of their existing cars

With the ever-growing trend of electric vehicles all around the globe, manufacturers do not want to miss out on one of the most important prospective EV markets in Asia – India. While the biennial Auto Expo 2020 will be full of EV concepts, many of them might end up making it to the Indian market in the distant future.

Here is a list of 7 fully-electric cars that will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, set to be held in February next year –

1. Tata Nexon EV

The first car to be incorporated with Tata’s new Ziptron EV technology will be a fully-electric version of the safest SUV in India, the Nexon. Celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have already driven the car from Manali to Leh, to test its capabilities on one of the toughest routes in the country.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Nexon EV will be unveiled on December 16 in India, and will later make its first public appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo next year.

2. Tata Altroz EV

The second Tata car to be electrified will be the upcoming premium hatchback offering, Altroz. The hatchback was earlier set to launch with internal-combustion engines in July this year, however, Tata decided to upgrade its engine to comply with the BS6 emission norms since day one, and hence, its launch was pushed to January 2020.

Tata is also in the works of the electric version of the Altroz, which will be based on the same Ziptron technology. The Altroz EV will also be seen at Tata Motors’ stall at the 2020 Auto Expo.

3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki’s first EV for the Indian market will be an electric version of the Wagon R, 50 test mules of which are being tested in different climates all around India. In terms of design, the test mules were spotted wearing the same skin as the Japanese-spec Wagon R, but Maruti Suzuki will likely opt for different styling for the Indian market.

With no official comment on the pricing as of yet, a price under Rs 10 lakh, with a driving range of around 200 km will give Maruti Suzuki a clear advantage over other EVs set to be launched in India.

4. Mahindra XUV300 EV

Tata is not the only Indian carmaker to be working towards an electric future, as Mahindra is also in the works of electrifying its sub-compact SUV, which will directly rival the Nexon EV upon launch. The manufacturer earlier confirmed that the car will have a driving range of 300 km.

The XUV300 EV will share most of its components with the IC version of the car, but will likely be featuring a 40 kWh battery along with 130 hp of power.

5. Mahindra eKUV100

The electric version of the Mahindra KUV100 made its first official appearance at the last edition of the Auto Expo, held in 2018. Pawan Goenka, the Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra had confirmed that the eKUV100 will be launched in mid-2019, which wasn’t the case.

However, the eKUV100 will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 too, this time around with a few updates as well. It will likely be sharing its powertrain with the eVerito, which makes 42 PS power and 91 Nm torque.

6. MG eZS

After the success of its first offering, Hector in India, MG is planning to bring a host of SUVs to the market, and one of these SUVs will be an EV. The eZS will be powered by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which puts out 150 PS of max power. The car will offer a range of around 400 km, and will directly rival the Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market.

7. Kia Soul EV

Internationally, the Kia Soul EV is offered with a 64 kWh battery, that churns out not only 204 PS of power and 395 Nm torque, but also has a range of over 450 km.

The Soul EV is already a part of Kia Motors India’s BEAT360 experience centre located in Delhi NCR, but will make its first official debut in the country at the Auto Expo next year.