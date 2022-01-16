7 Cars Launching In Next 7 Days – Safari Dark Edition To Toyota Hilux

A lot of new cars are scheduled to launch in India in 2022, and a few of these forthcoming cars will be arriving within just a week from now

2022 has just begun, and carmakers in India are already planning to turn up the excitement! Plenty of new cars are set to launch in the Indian market this year, and a few of them are slated to go on sale in a few days! For people planning to buy a new car, this is great news, as it means there will be more options to choose from in the coming days.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming cars that are scheduled to or speculated to launch in the Indian market within a week.

1. Tata Safari Dark Edition

Tata Motors will introduce the ‘Dark Edition’ of Safari on January 17, and the manufacturer has already teased it online. Similar to Harrier Dark Edition, it will get an all-black exterior and interior theme, which looks way more menacing and sporty than all the existing colour options. Mechanically, the vehicle will remain unchanged though; it will continue to be powered by a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

2. Tata Tiago CNG

Tata will also introduce its CNG range in India, scheduled for launch on January 19. Tata Tiago CNG will be the brand’s most affordable CNG model, and it has already been spotted arriving at dealerships. It is expected to be powered by the same 1.2L engine as the regular petrol-powered Tiago, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. As per the manufacturer’s promos, its CNG cars will offer good performance and lots of features.

3. Tata Tigor CNG

Tata Tigor CNG will also be introduced alongside Tiago CNG, and it will get the same powertrain as the latter. The CNG option will likely be offered on select trims only, and as per the manufacturer, there will be plenty on offer in terms of features and performance. That said, the CNG version will likely miss out on an automatic transmission option, similar to all other CNG cars currently on sale in the Indian market.

4. Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux is all set to launch in the Indian market on January 20, as a rival to Isuzu D-Max. It will be available in a 4-door, 5-seater configuration, with a single engine choice on offer – a 2.8L, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant is expected to generate 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. A 4×4 system will be available on the Toyota pickup, to improve its off-road performance.

5. Maruti Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki will be expanding its S-CNG range in India soon, with the addition of the CNG version of the new Celerio. As per the manufacturer’s claims, Maruti Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol-powered car in India, and the addition of a CNG powertrain option will make it even more economical to run! Celerio CNG will be powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

6. BMW X3 facelift

BMW recently teased the X3 facelift in India, and the updated SUV is expected to go on sale in India in a few days. Pre-bookings for it have already commenced. The facelifted BMW X3 will be available with the same powertrain options as the outgoing model – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel – mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, with xDrive AWD available as standard.

7. Audi Q7 facelift

Audi is planning to launch the facelifted Q7 in the Indian market in a few days’ time. Dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new SUV. As per speculation, Audi Q7 facelift will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, with 340 PS on tap. This powertrain will come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, along with Quattro all-wheel-drive. The 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel engine of the older model won’t make a comeback, as VW Group has decided to completely drop diesel engines from all its brands in India.