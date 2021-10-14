7 Cars In Highest Demand In India In Oct 2021 – XUV700 To Fortuner

Check out our list of seven vehicles that are enjoying the highest demand in the Indian car market at the moment

The Indian automobile industry saw a strong recovery post lockdown, although last month, the car market went through a bit of a sales slump. The steadily rising car prices and the global semiconductor chip shortage have also negatively impacted the industry. That said, plenty of buyers are still lining up to buy new cars in India, and a few cars are rather popular this month.

Here, we have listed the top seven vehicles which are in extremely high demand in the Indian car market right now.

1. Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in the Indian market last year, and since its introduction, it has been extremely popular among buyers. As such, the waiting period for the SUV is over a year for some variants! Still, the manufacturer continues to get fresh bookings for the Thar, and its popularity refuses to falter.

2. Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 was launched in India recently, and the manufacturer has received 50,000 orders already, which is extremely impressive, to say the least! Bookings for it have been closed temporarily at the moment, and deliveries will begin later this month.

3. Maruti Wagon-R CNG

Maruti Suzuki has been enjoying a lot of success with its S-CNG vehicles. The Wagon-R CNG in particular is in extremely high demand among buyers. With petrol prices aiming for the sky, CNG-powered cars are becoming more popular with each passing day, so this is hardly a surprise.

4. Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is one of the most successful vehicles in the Indian market, having sold over 1 lakh units within a year of its launch. The popularity of Kia’s compact SUV can be attributed to its competitive price, long list of features, and multiple engine options, all of which ensure that there’s a perfect option for almost every preference and pocket.

5. Toyota Fortuner

Toyota recently updated the Fortuner in the Indian market, adding a new variant to the SUV’s range – Fortuner Legender 4×4. The popularity of the Fortuner was already strong, at least for the segment, and buyers’ interest in the SUV has been reinvigorated recently. One of the biggest reasons for that is the discontinuation of Ford Endeavour in India.

6. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in India, and since the launch of its second-gen version, the demand for it has shot through the roof. Due to the semiconductor shortage, the manufacturer hasn’t been able to meet the demand though, resulting in high waiting periods, but sales continue to be strong.

7. Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is Nissan’s most successful vehicle in the Indian market. The compact SUV was launched here towards the end of last year, and thanks to its aggressive pricing, it has been selling like hotcakes since, with booking figures continuously on the rise.