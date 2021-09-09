7 Big Launches Of Last 30 Days – XUV700 To Ola Electric Scooter

Here is a list revealing all the new and exciting vehicles that went on sale in the Indian market in the last 30 days

With the decline in the number of active cases of the novel Coronavirus, the world has started to pick up some pace. At least, the Indian automotive industry is kicking dirt with its speed. The market has recently witnessed launches of new products that we believe will be crucial for their respective segments.

In the last 30 days, the Indian automotive space has welcomed a slew of new products. The list includes an ADV, an electric sedan, a hot hatch and more. To make it easy for you readers, we have listed down all of them below in our list of the top 7 launches of last 30 days.

1. Hyundai i20 N Line

The hottest car to make its way in the Indian market last month is the Hyundai i20 N Line. It will also mark the debut of the brand’s performance division in the country. Powering the i20 N Line will be a 1.0L 3-pot turbo-petrol motor that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm. Two gearbox options will be available for buyers – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. A total of 3 variants will be on offer. Aesthetically, the i20 N Line is apparently more pleasing to the eyes than the regular model. The changes include new bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels, N Line specific paint scheme, and a tighter suspension setup. Prices start from Rs. 9.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

2. Honda Amaze Facelift

The second-gen Honda Amaze was launched in the Indian market in the year 2018. Now it has received a mid-life update with a handful of changes. The updated Amaze sports new LED projector headlamps, revised LED taillamps, a new front bumper and redesigned alloy wheels. For the powertrain options, the Amaze continues to retain the same engine options in the facelifted avatar as well. However, the prices have been hiked from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 6,000. The starting price now comes up to Rs. 6.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

3. Ola Electric Scooter

Electricity could be the fuel of the future. At least the world is assuming so, and products like the Ola Series-S electric scooter support the assumption with a vision. Well, Ola’s electric scooter went on sale last month itself. The Ola S1 scooter is based on the Etergo Appscooter, as the brand was acquired by Ola, last year.

The Ola electric scooter gets a massive under-seat storage space and a decently long range of around 120 km. Talking of the prices, there are two variants to choose from – S1 and S1 Pro, priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1.29 lakh, respectively.

4. Honda CB200X

In the Indian 2-wheeler market, the craze for ADV motorcycles is quite high these days. To encash the same, Honda has joined the bandwagon with its CB200X ADV. It uses the same platform and engine as the Hornet 2.0. In terms of looks, the CB200X is a perfect blend of the bigger CB500X and the Hornet 2.0.

It gets a CB500X-inspired front fairing with a tall windscreen. On the front, Honda has used inverted forks, while the rear-end features a mono-shock. The CB200X launched on August 17 at a price of Rs. 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom.

5. Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors introduced the updated Tigor EV based on the facelifted model. Besides, it gets the high-voltage architecture, powered by the company’s Ziptron technology. It now uses a 26 kWh battery pack with a 74 Bhp/170 Nm electric motor.

Other changes on the updated Tata Tigor EV include a new front bumper with LED DRLs and repositioned fog lamps. The headlamps feature projector lenses for illumination. Prices now start from Rs. 11..99 lakh, ex-showroom. With the new high-voltage setup, the Tigor EV offers a claimed range of 306 kilometres on a single charge.

6. Royal Enfield Classic 350

Launched on August 27, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 ride on the company’s new J-architecture that was first seen on the Meteor 350. The updated Classic 350 also get the same thumper as the Meteor. It has a rated power and torque output of 20 PS and 28 Nm, and the gearbox duties are performed by a 5-speed unit here.

The Classic 350 in its updated rendition is available with new switchgear and select variants come with the Tripper navigation pod. Prices for the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 start from Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Honda CB350 H’ness and the likes in the Indian market.

7. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 has been showcased to the Indian masses, and its prices start from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level petrol variant. The XUV700 is a notable evolution from the older XUV models. It features advanced driving aids like ADAS, adaptive cruise control, emergency brake assist, lane keep assist and more.

The feature list is the longest we’ve ever come across on an Indian-made car. Two engine options are offered to the buyers – 200 PS 2.0L turbo-petrol and 185 PS 2.2L diesel. These motors can be had paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Sadly, the car will officially go on sale by October 2 this year.