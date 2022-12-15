7 All-New Cars To Launch In India Soon – Tata, Mahindra To Citroen

Manufacturers like Toyota, Mahindra, Citroen and MG will launch their new products in the first month of the new calendar year

With the automotive market now registering strong growth, many brands are working on expanding their portfolio in the country and as many as seven prominent new cars will be launching in the market next month. Here we have mentioned all the upcoming models that will have their prices announced in January 2023:

Toyota Innova Hycross:

The new Innova Hycross was recently unveiled by the brand and will be offered with new and better powertrain options, a new architecture, new features, and an improved in-cabin experience. This new-gen model will go on sale next month and will be offered with two seating configurations – 6-seater and 7-seater. Prices to be between Rs. 22 lakh and RS. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV400:

The new XUV400 prices will be officially revealed next month and this new electric SUV will take on the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV Max and the MG ZS EV in the country. With a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just 8.3 seconds, the XUV400 EV is the fastest Made-in-India electric car and is offered with a 150 bhp single-motor setup that delivers 310 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Tiago EV:

The Tata Tiago EV is currently positioned as the most affordable electric car in the country and will soon go on sale in the market. It is offered with two battery pack options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. It is powered by the brand’s Ziptron high-voltage technology with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The customer deliveries will begin next month.

BYD Atto 3:

The new Atto 3 is BYD’s second offering for the Indian market and is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car will go on sale next month and is offered with an ARAI-certified range of 521 km on a single charge. It is powered by a single motor setup with a claimed power output of 201 bhp and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Its deliveries will commence in Jan 2023.

Citroen C3 EV:

The new C3 was recently launched in the country as the second product in the brand’s portfolio and is soon expected to get an all-electric version. The new C3 EV will make its debut next month and shares its underpinnings with the Citroen C3. It is likely to get a 50 kWh battery that powers a 136 Ps power with a maximum torque output of 260 Nm. The maximum range is expected to stand at around 350 km on a single charge.

MG Hector/ Hector Plus Facelift:

MG will also be launching the facelift models of the new Hector and the Hector Plus in the country that will be offered with the updated exterior styling, new safety features including ADAS and many new features. The SUVs will continue to be powered by the same powertrain options while features like a new fully digital 7-inch instrument console and segment-largest infotainment system will also be a part of the package. More details including the pricing are yet to be known.