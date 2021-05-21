6,152 Units Of Mahindra Bolero Sold In The Month Of April 2021

The Mahindra Bolero is currently priced from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom), but the MUV is expected to be updated soon which would lead in an increase in its price

The month of April 2021 ended favourably for Mahindra & Mahindra as the homegrown manufacturer sold a total of 18,186 cars in the country in the said period. This helped Mahindra secure the 4th position on the sales chart, only behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.

Even though Mahindra currently has 8 products in its line-up, the Bolero managed to register over 1/3rd of the total sales of the carmaker in April 2021. Mahindra sold a total of 6,152 units of the Bolero in the said month, which helped the SUV retain its position as the best-selling Mahindra car in the country.

The Bolero is currently offered with a sole 1.5L 3-cylinder mHawk75 turbo diesel engine that belts out 75 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and gets a front-wheel drive configuration as standard.

Mahindra currently retails the Bolero at a base price of Rs 8.40 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end trim. The MUV is offered in three variants, namely B4, B6 and B6 (O). Mahindra is also currently in the works of introducing an update for the 2021MY of the Bolero.

While not much is known about the car, it is expected to go on sale very soon. The biggest change on the 2021 Bolero will be the availability of dual-tone exterior colour options. A spy picture of the updated MUV revealed red paintwork on the bonnet, roof, pillars, etc, while the bumper and wheel arches were seen finished in grey.

The headlamps look slightly redesigned, which would help make the car look fresher. However, no major changes are expected to be made inside the cabin of the car. The aforementioned changes would also result in a marginal price hike, and the updated Bolero is expected to be priced from around Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. As of now, the Mahindra Bolero has no direct rival in the Indian market.