6,000+ Units Of Triber, 4,000+ Units Of Kwid Sold In November 2019

Sahil Kukreja
The recently launched Triber was the best-performing car for Renault India, while the Kwid came in at second

Renault managed to bag a sale of 6,071 units for its sub-4m MPV Triber launched this year, and 4,182 units of the entry-segment crossover Kwid, which was facelifted a few months ago. These two were the best-selling cars in Renault India’s lineup.

Even though the Kwid came in at second in terms of sales for the French brand, the entry-segment car still registered a YoY degrowth of 23%, as the carmaker shipped 5,419 units of the car in November 2018, which is 1,237 units more than it managed to do last month. On the other hand, the Triber saw a 16% growth in terms of month-on-month sales. Renault sold 6,071 Tribers last month, as against 5,240 units it managed to sell in October 2019.

Renault offers the Kwid in India with either a 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 54 PS/72 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, or a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 68 PS of power and 91 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed auto gearbox.

The Triber gets the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the Kwid, albeit in a different state of tune. The MPV’s engine makes 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm peak torque. While the Triber can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission for now, Renault is in the works of bringing a 5-speed automatic variant of the car to the market soon.

The Renault Kwid has a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 4.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-segment crossover competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto 800, Alto K10 and Datsun RediGO.

On the other hand, the Triber’s modular seating layout makes it one of a kind. The car is priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.63 lakh (ex-showroom), which pits it against hatchbacks including Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo and Freestyle.