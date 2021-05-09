6 Upcoming Toyota Cars In India – RAV4 To Rebadged Ertiga

Toyota currently has a market share of 4.7 per cent in the Indian market, but these new launches will surely help the carmaker improve its current state

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales have gone down in the past few years, and the BS6 emission norms that came into effect last year also resulted in a range of Toyota mass-market cars being discontinued from the market, further hurting the sales numbers. However, Toyota is fully committed to the Indian market, and has also launched a range of new products in the country in the past one year or so.

That said, the Japanese carmaker further aims to increase its foothold in the country, and for the same, Toyota is planning to launch at least 6 new cars here. Here is a list of the 6 upcoming Toyota cars in India, take a look –

1. Rebadged Ciaz

It was recently revealed that Toyota will be making use of its global partnership with Suzuki to introduce a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the Indian market, which will serve as a replacement for the Yaris. The Yaris hasn’t managed to keep up with the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City, but the Toyota-badged Ciaz could improve the carmaker’s position in the C-sedan segment.

Just like the Urban Cruiser and Glanza, the Toyota-badged Ciaz will also be carried over as it is, apart from a few subtle visual changes. It will be mechanically identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which means it will be equipped with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 105 PS and 138 Nm.

2. Rebadged Ertiga

Just like the Ciaz, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will also be borrowed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor to be rebadged and sold in India. While Toyota already has two MPVs in its line-up, i.e. Innova Crysta and Vellfire, the Ertiga-based MPV will help the brand venture into the mainstream mass-market MPV space.

Upon arrival, the Toyota-badged Ertiga will become the most affordable MPV in the carmaker’s line-up. It will likely come equipped with projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 15-inch wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay, push-button start-stop, ventilated front cup holders, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and a reverse parking camera.

3. RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 has been spied testing on Indian roads on various occasions now, and the Japanese carmaker is considering launching the popular SUV in the country this year itself. Currently in its fifth generation, the RAV4 is underpinned by the carmaker’s TNGA-K platform, and is expected to arrive via the CBU route.

The India-spec RAV4 could get a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor to develop a combined 218 PS. It is yet to be seen if the all-wheel drive variant of the RAV4 will also be introduced here in India. Being a full import, the RAV4 could be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Mid-size SUV

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recently hinted that it will be entering the mid-size SUV segment soon with a five-seat SUV built in collaboration with Toyota. Both the brands will have their own unique offerings, and media reports indicate that the mid-size SUVs will be based on Toyota Raize’s platform.

However, the powertrains will likely be shared between the two. The Toyota mid-size SUV will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in the country.

5. Mid-size MPV

Toyota is also working on a new MPV apart from the rebadged Ertiga, and it will likely also be developed jointly with Suzuki. The new Toyota MPV will be positioned between the rebadged Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.

While a launch timeline isn’t available yet, the car could go on sale next year. It will likely be offered with the same 1.5-litre K15B engine as the Ertiga, while a turbocharged petrol engine could also be on offer with the car.

6. Supra

Naveen Soni, senior VP, sales and marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motors Ltd had hinted that the GR Supra was being considered to be brought to the Indian market. While Toyota is yet to confirm this news, the Supra could be brought here under the new 2,500-unit CBU import rule.

Toyota offers the GR Supra with a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine sourced from BMW, which produces 255 PS and 400 Nm. Also on offer is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that puts out 382 PS of maximum power. Toyota could price the car around Rs 85 – 90 lakh (ex-showroom).