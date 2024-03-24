6 Upcoming Skoda Cars Within The Next 12 Months In India

In the list of upcoming Skoda cars, we have explained about three SUVs and as many sedans that are expected to arrive within the next 12 months in India

Skoda is planning to bring in as many as six new passenger vehicles within the next 12 months in the Indian market and the major highlight will be the upcoming made-in-India compact SUV. Here we have listed all of them:

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

In March 2025, Skoda will launch a compact SUV which will go by one of these five names – Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq or Kylaq. The sub-four-metre SUV will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform found in the Kushaq and Slavia and thus it will be competitively priced. It will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual or automatic transmission option.

Spied testing a few days ago, the five-seater will go up against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It will take plenty of design inspiration from the Kushaq and the teaser suggests that it will boast a split headlamp cluster. It will be packed with features and won’t spawn a VW sibling.

2. Skoda Kushaq & Slavia Facelift:

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will arrive sometime next year in India and they are expected to gain features such as Level 2 ADAS tech and a 360-degree camera system amongst others. The exterior and interior updates are also in the pipeline to extend the lifespan of the existing generation of both models.

3. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq:

Although not confirmed, the new generation Kodiaq could be heading our way within the next 12 months. The existing Kodiaq is sold in a fully loaded L&K trim, which costs Rs. 2 lakh less than before courtesy of the variant rejig. The second-gen is built on the MQB Evo platform and it comes with notable enhancements inside and out. The 2.0L turbo petrol engine may stay put producing 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque.

4. New Skoda Superb & Octavia:

Both popular nameplates are no longer on sale in India but they will be back. While the fourth generation Superb is still some time away, the previous generation will make a return in a couple of months via the CBU route before hitting local assembly. The launch timeline of the Octavia is not known yet but we expect it to arrive in 2025.