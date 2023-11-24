6 Upcoming Kia Cars In 2024 & Beyond In India (Including 4 SUVs)

Here we have explained about the upcoming launches in 2024 and beyond as new SUVs and MPVs are coming

Kia India is planning to introduce three all-new passenger cars in the 2024 calendar year. The South Korean auto major will look to strengthen its stance in the existing segments while exploring new avenues over the next three years. Here we have explained about the upcoming launches in 2024 and beyond:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

Kia has been testing the updated Sonet for many months on Indian roads and it will go on sale in the early parts of 2024. A few months ago, the facelifted Seltos arrived with notable changes but the new Sonet will receive significant updates inside and out. The exterior will stick by the latest Opposites United design language and the cabin is expected to be more premium. No big mechanical changes are on the horizon.

2. Kia EV9:

The EV9 serves as the brand’s flagship seven-seater electric SUV currently and the production model made its world debut earlier this year. It will be heading to India sometime in late 2024 or 2025 as a full import. It has a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle and is offered in single- and dual-motor configurations globally.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

A few weeks ago, the fourth-generation Carnival made its global debut in Korea. Since the old-gen Carnival has been discontinued in India, the all-new MPV will likely be introduced next year locally with evolutionary exterior changes and an updated interior. It may stay put with the 2.2L turbo diesel engine producing 200 PS and 440 Nm.

4. Kia Electric RV, e-SUV & AY:

Reports indicate that Kia is working on a new SUV internationally codenamed AY. It is speculated to have rugged styling cues as it could be pitched as a lifestyle offering. However, it won’t have the off-road componentry as the dedicated lifestyle off-road SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar.

It is expected to get both EV and ICE versions down the lines. Kia has already confirmed that it will be launching an electrified RV in India in a couple of year’s time. Considering its popularity in the midsize SUV segment, it could bring in a new electric SUV to compete with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, Mahindra XUV.e8 and Tata Curvv EV in the near future.