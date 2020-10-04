6 Upcoming Electric SUVs In India – Mahindra eXUV300 To Audi e-Tron

Check out our list of six upcoming electric SUVs that are expected to launch in the Indian market soon

Electric mobility is slowly gaining pace all around the world. Even in India, we’re seeing manufacturers dip their toes in these waters, but at the moment, these efforts are quite limited. There aren’t many EVs in the Indian car market right now, but that will soon change. There are plenty of electric cars lined up for launch in India, expected either this year or during next year.

Crossover SUVs are extremely popular right now, not only in the international markets, but in India as well. As such, it comes as no surprise that many of the upcoming electric vehicles are crossovers as well. Here, we have listed six upcoming electric SUVs that will launch in India soon.

1. Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC is scheduled to launch in India on 8th October, and it will be the first luxury EV to debut in our market. The SUV will be brought here via the CBU import route, and is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.2 crore. It draws power from an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is connected to two electric motors, one at the front axle and one at the rear.

The Mercedes EQC is rated at a maximum power of 406 PS and a peak torque of 760 Nm, with a claimed driving range of over 400 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged fully charged in 11 hours from a regular charger. When connected to a fast charger, it can charge up to 80 per cent in just 1.5 hours.

2. Audi e-Tron

Audi India had previously planned to launch the e-Tron in India earlier this year, but those plans had to be delayed on account of the market slowdown. The electric SUV is now expected to arrive in our market early next year, and will be priced upwards of Rs. 1.5 crore.

The Audi e-Tron has a 95 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes via a fast charger, while a regular power outlet will take around 10 hours to charge it completely. It has two electric motors, one mounted on each axle, with a combined output of 412 PS and 664 Nm. The vehicle offers a claimed driving range of around 400 km.

3. Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace was previously scheduled to launch in India earlier this year, and was even listed on the company’s website. Sadly, the launch got delayed due to the market slowdown. Jaguar is now expected to launch the electric SUV in India around the Diwali time, and we expect it to be priced between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 1.5 crore.

The Jaguar I-Pace has a 90kWh lithium-ion battery on-board, which sends power to two electric motors, one at the front axle and one at the rear. The peak power and torque figures are 400 PS and 696 Nm, and the claimed driving range is around 480 km. The charging time is around 13 hours via a regular charger (0 to 100%), and 1 hour 40 min via a fast charger (0 to 80%).

4. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge is expected to launch in our market by mid-2021. To keep costs down, it will be assembled in India, and we expect the price to range between Rs. 45 to 60 lakh. The Volvo has 78 kWh battery pack, which sends power to a dual-motor setup (one on each axle).

The peak power and torque figures of the XC40 are 406 PS and 659 Nm, respectively. The SUV can be fully charged in just 12 hours via a regular charger, and it also has rapid charging support (for 150 kW charger) which cuts down the charging time to just 40 minutes.

5. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai Motors recently unveiled the Kona facelift internationally, and the Kona EV will soon get a similar update as well. just like the current model, the 2021 Hyundai Kona EV will have two variants – standard and long-range. The latter has a 64 kWh battery pack, which powers a single motor on the front axle. The peak power is rated at 204 PS and the maximum torque at 365 Nm, while the maximum driving range is around 480 km.

The ‘standard’ variant is the one we have in India, which has a 39.2 kWh battery sending power to a single electric motor. The electric SUV can deliver peak power and torque of 136 PS and 395 Nm, respectively, and has a driving range of around 450 km. It can be fully charged in just under 5 hours, and just 57 minutes if you connect it to a 50 kW fast charger.

6. Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra eXUV300 was showcased earlier this year, at the Auto Expo 2020, and is expected to debut in India during the second half of 2021. The specs of the XUV300’s electric twin haven’t been unveiled yet, but it will reportedly offer a driving range of around 370 km.

Some reports claim that Mahindra will also launch a low-range variant of the eXUV300, which will serve as the entry-level, affordable model. This model can have a driving range between 200 km to 250 km.