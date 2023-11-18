6 Upcoming Bajaj 2-Wheelers In India You Should Know About

Bajaj Auto is readying a slew of new two-wheelers for a launch in the Indian market; Pulsar NS400, New CNG Bike, Pulsar 125, Sunny EV, CT 150X, Chetak EV New Variant

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers always keeps its product strategy on boil to stay on the top of the market. In line with this, a number of new two-wheelers are in the pipeline for launch in the Indian market. Let’s have a look at their details.

1. Bajaj Pulsar NS400

The most powerful and biggest iteration of the Pulsar nameplate ever, the NS400 is in development and will debut next year in 2024. Bajaj will use the Dominar 400’s 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine for the Pulsar NS400, putting out 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. Inspired by the Pulsar NS200 in terms of design, we expect a more modern and sharp styling for the NS400. The pricing will likely be on the competitive side, thereby giving it an edge over its rivals.

2. Bajaj CNG Bike

Codenamed Bruzer E101, the Bajaj CNG bike will be targeted at the entry-level commuter segment. Expected to be based on the CT100 or CT110, the two-wheeler won’t use a proper bi-fuel setup like in CNG cars but Bajaj will surely provide a petrol tank allowing the rider to take it to the nearest CNG station. The power output numbers could take a hit as compared to its pure petrol counterpart. Lower running costs and competitive pricing will be the CNG bike’s major advantage.

3. New Bajaj Pulsar P125

Recently spied testing, Bajaj will add another 125cc bike to its Pulsar line-up, precisely to the P series. The test bike appeared to resemble the Pulsar P150 styling which was recently discontinued after the launch of the N150. The engine from the Pulsar 125 could be used for the new bike with power output rated at 11.8 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike is expected to sport a simple hardware package and will bear competitive pricing.

4. Bajaj Sunny EV

The Sunny nameplate will make a comeback in a new EV guise, much like the return of the legendary Chetak moniker. The recent test mule spotting of an electric scooter around Pune sparked the news of a new product launch from Bajaj Auto. The test prototype featured some of the design elements from the original Sunny like a round headlamp, a long extending fender and a slim bodyline. Sunny Electric will likely be powered by a hub-mounted motor and it could use a new set of underpinnings shared with Yulu, an electric mobility service which is backed by Bajaj. The new e-scooter is expected to debut sometime next year.

5. Bajaj CT 150X

Bajaj is currently working on a new bike for its commuter-friendly CT range which currently has the CT 110X and CT 125X. It was highlighted after the recent spotting of a test mule which featured the design language of the exiting Bajaj CT 125X and reports suggest a new CT 150X is in the pipeline. The engine could be borrowed from the existing Pulsar 150cc range and the bike will likely target the commuter segment. While the information about the bike is scarce at the moment, expect more details to drop in the near future.

6. Bajaj Chetak Electric New Affordable Variant

The Bajaj Chetak EV was updated for the year 2023 in March and a new top-spec variant was launched by the name Chetak Premium. Earlier, reports suggested that Bajaj will expand its electric two-wheeler range by launching more iterations of its e-scooter. In line with this, a more affordable version of the Chetak is in the works and was spotted testing in September. While the design of the test mule was exactly the same, we expect a lower-capacity motor and smaller battery pack to be a part of the package.