6 Upcoming 2-Wheelers To Watch Out For – Pulsar 250 To BMW 400 GT

Here is a list of 6 upcoming scooters and motorcycles that will soon be hitting the showroom floors in the country

As we are nearing the festive season, manufacturers are launching new products in the Indian market to post incremented sales figures. While a slew of new 2-wheelers have been just launched in the country, a few more are waiting for their turn to hit the showroom floors. From mass-market brands like Bajaj and TVS to premium companies like BMW and Aprilia, almost everyone has a product to introduce in the Indian automotive space.

To let you folks know about what all is going to be launched in the Indian market soon, here’s a list of all the products. And it comprises of both petrol and electric 2-wheelers including scooters and motorcycles.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350

The first one on this list is the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle enjoys a strong cult around the Indian audience, and it would soon be receiving a slew of changes. The list includes the J-platform, new engine, and Tripper navigation system. Yes! These components will be borrowed from the Meteor 350 to make the updated Classic 350 a more refined product. With the new 349cc thumper, it will boast 20.2 Bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of max torque. The launch is just around the corner. Also, expect a slight price hike over the outgoing model.

2. Aprilia RS660

The Aprilia RS660 has already landed on Indian soil. The motorcycle is all set to hit the showroom floors while making its way to the country as CBU. It is likely to be priced at approximately Rs. 13.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The RS660 will utilise a 659cc twin-cylinder motor that develops 101 PS against 67 Nm. It will come paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-direction quickshifter, along with a slipper clutch. Furthermore, there will be three paint schemes on offer – Lava Red, Acid Gold, and Apex Black.

3. Updated TVS Apache RR 310

Initially, the motorcycle was slated to go on sale by the first quarter of this year. Due to the pandemic, TVS will now be launching it on August 30 at Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The updated version of the bike is anticipated to come with preload-adjustable front forks and a retuned engine. A slight price hike is expected, along with an increment in the power and torque outputs.

4. Bajaj Pulsar 250

As the Pulsar brand marks its yet another anniversary in November this year, the homegrown brand has confirmed to launch the biggest Pulsar ever. The motorcycle is expected to be the new Pulsar 250 in its naked and faired iterations. The new Pulsar 250 motorcycles will use a brand new chassis and a completely new engine.

Power and torque outputs are assumed to be in the range of 24 Bhp and 20 Nm, respectively. Furthermore, the motorcycles will come with new-age features, like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, digital cockpit, and all-LED headlamps.

5. BMW C 400 GT

The first scooter from the Bavarian brand in India is going to be the C 400 GT. The C 400 GT will retail in three colour options, further accentuating the overall appeal of this well-designed scoot. It will be loaded with features as well. The list will include keyless start-stop, electronic stability control, LED lighting and more.

A capable suspension will be available onboard, while it will source power from a 400cc single. The peak power output of this motor stands at 33.5 Bhp, while it produces a max torque of 35 Nm. the C 400 GT is expected to go on sale at around Rs. 6 lakh, ex-showroom.

6. Hero MotoCorp e-Scooter

Hero MotoCorp has recently released a new teaser of its upcoming electric scooter. Of course, the scooter looks futuristic in the teaser image, from whatever is visible in it. Donning a White-Black dual-tone paint scheme, it catches attention in the blurred picture. As per rumours, the 2-wheeler giant will assumingly be launching a reworked avatar of the Gogoro VIVA e-scooter, which comes with a 3 kW motor and offers a range of only 85 km.