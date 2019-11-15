The list comprises of Hyundai Aura which will replace the Xcent in the sub-four-metre sedan segment and five other sedans

The sedan segment as a whole has taken a big hit in sales due to the increasing popularity of SUVs across different price brackets. However, it does not stop manufacturers from pushing the boundaries in the sedan space and here are the five must-know upcoming sedans:

1. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed a few days ago that its upcoming sedan has been christened the Aura. It will replace the Xcent in the sub-four-metre sedan segment and compete against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and others.

If recent Hyundais are anything to go by, the Aura will have a fresh design language targetting young customers along with a premium interior. The engines could be carried forward from the Xcent with BSVI compliance.

2. New-Gen Skoda Octavia

The upcoming Skoda Octavia ditches the rather subjective four-eyed headlamps for a more appealing LED headlamp unit accompanying a host of design updates that will only help in elevating its fighting chances against the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra.

The interior comes with a plethora of styling, functional and convenience-based updates. It will likely go on sale in the middle of 2020.

3. New-Gen Honda City

Easily, the highly anticipated sedan launch of next year will be the new generation Honda City. Waiting to make global debut in the coming days, the 2020 City will feature a redesigned exterior and interior, besides the inclusion of new equipment to up the ante in the segment.

India could only get the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and i-DTEC diesel engines with BSVI compliance at the start, as a plug-in hybrid version could arrive in 2021.

4. 2020 Hyundai Verna

Another important model in our list of upcoming sedans in India is the Hyundai Verna facelift. The updated version of Hyundai’s Maruti Ciaz and Honda City rival will launch in the coming months and could debut at the Auto Expo 2020. It features several new styling elements that are similar to those found on the Sonata and even the facelifted Elantra. These include a new set of bumpers, wider cascading grille and bolder headlights.

The refreshed version will even offer a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit, a new steering wheel, updated dashboard and additional features such as wireless charging pod for a smartphone. The facelifted Verna will receive a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will comply with the BSVI emission norms.

5. Toyota Ciaz

Earlier this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced its first rebadged Maruti Suzuki vehicle under their partnership known as the Glanza based on the Baleno. In a similar fashion, the Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza will undergo the badge-engineering treatment.

The C-segment Toyota sedan could be the next in line and it will use the same underpinnings as the Ciaz with minor exterior changes. It may only be powered by the BSVI 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine.

6. 2020 Tata Tigor

Judging by the spy images, the 2020 Tata Tigor will get an updated front fascia boasting a more pronounced grille, wider angular headlamps as in the forthcoming Altroz, redesigned front and rear bumpers, refreshed interior with a new touchscreen infotainment, all-digital instrument cluster and so on.

Only the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine will likely be retained with BSVI compliance.