51 Units Of Tata Winger Ambulance Delivered To Zilla Parishad, Pune

The new Tata Winger ambulances will assist the front-line warriors in Pune in providing medical care and attention to patients

Tata Motors has recently delivered a total of 51 Winger Ambulance models to Zilla Parishad, Pune. These vehicles are a part of a bigger order placed by the Parishad, and will be allocated to various Gram Panchayats in Pune district, for medical aid and relief purposes. Tata Motors had won the bid for this order via Government e-Marketplace.

The handover ceremony took place on 25th September 2020, and was attended by Mr. Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The new ambulances have been specially designed to keep the driver safe from contaminants and pathogens, with the help of a partition, which isolates the driver’s cabin.

The vehicle is designed on a strong yet light monocoque chassis, which also improves manoeuvrability. It also offers smooth ride quality for better transportation of patients. The 2020 Tata Winger is available in two variants – long wheelbase (3,480mm) and short wheelbase (3,200mm). The vehicle features disc brakes on the front wheels and drum brakes on the rear. As standard, you get a sideways-opening twin tail hatch.

Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said, “The Tata Winger platform is a versatile one and is perfectly suited for several applications. It is one of the most successful ambulance platform in the country and has helped save thousands of lifes till date. In the BS6 form, it has enhanced value-adds that make it the ideal vehicle for patient transportation. Tata Motors stands together with the country in its endeavor to fight COVID-19 and we are determined to support the government in providing better and quicker healthcare to all.”

The new Tata Winger features updated styling, based on the same ‘Impact 2.0’ design language as the Harrier. On the base variant, you get matt-black front bumper and grille, with a horizontal chrome slat on the nose, with the Tata logo in the middle. The high roof allows passengers in the rear cabin better freedom to move around.

The 2020 Tata Winger is powered by a 2.2-litre ‘DICOR’ diesel engine, which generates 98 HP and 200 Nm, which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. A standard Winger is also available with a warranty of 3 years or 3 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first.