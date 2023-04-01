50,000+ Hyundai Cars Sold In March 2023 – Creta, Venue, i10, i20

With over 7.2 lakh units, Hyundai ended the financial year with its highest-ever FY sales; 50,600 units were sold in March 2023 in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has garnered a cumulative tally of 61,500 units in the month of March 2023. The domestic sales stood at 50,600 units while the second-largest car producer in the country shipped 10,900 units last month. The brand endured a YoY positive sales growth of 13.45 per cent domestically compared to March 2022 with 44,600 units.

The exports grew marginally by close to 2 per cent as 10,687 units were posted during the same period last year. The overall tally of 61,500 units led to a YoY growth of 11.24 per cent in comparison to the total of 55,287 units during the corresponding period in 2022. With over 7.2 lakh units, Hyundai ended the financial year with its highest-ever FY sales.

The Creta midsize SUV is the best seller for the South Korean brand and its consistency has really helped in racking up impressive volumes over the years. The five-seater is expected to get a facelift in early 2024 with a thoroughly revised front fascia and an updated rear end. It will also gain a 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm.

Later this year, Hyundai is expected to launch the all-new micro SUV based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios. Its design will be influenced by the Casper but will have similarities with the recently facelifted i10. Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the updated i10 Nios and Aura in India with cosmetic changes and the addition of new features.

The upcoming micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch and Citroen C3 along with entry-level compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The long-serving 1.2L petrol engine could be utilised, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. Just a while ago, Hyundai debuted the new generation Verna.

It is priced at Rs. 10.90 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 17.38 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a slew of revisions inside and out. It is the second Hyundai model to receive the 1.5L turbo petrol engine as the updated 2023 Alcazar is already on sale.