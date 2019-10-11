5,000+ Units Of Maruti S-Presso Dispatched In September; Beats Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso overtook both Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV100 in its first month on sale in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the S-Presso late last month and it costs between Rs. 3.69 lakh and Rs. 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The S-Presso is said to be the smallest SUV within Maruti Suzuki’s domestic range and it sits below the popular Vitara Brezza.

The S-Presso competes against Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 and others and its first-month sales were anticipated to see where it stands in the micro SUV segment. Despite the sales crisis faced by the automotive industry, the S-Presso capitalising on the festive season period managed to post decent numbers.

With 5,006 units in September 2019, the S-Presso did outsell Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV100. Since the Kwid received a facelift recently, it will be interesting to see how they stack up in the pecking order in October. The S-Presso is based on the same lightweight fifth generation Heartect platform that underpins the majority of the latest Maruti Suzuki models.

The S-Presso has an upright front fascia with U-shaped grille elements, squared body panels, rakish windshield, tall pillars and a compact rear end. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm to differentiate itself from the entry-level hatchbacks the company has on offer and stake its claim as the most affordable SUV within the lineup.

It measures 3,565 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and has a height of 1,564 mm with 2,380 mm wheelbase. To allow a high degree of personalisation, the S-Presso gets two accessory packages as well. The five-seater carries more than 98 per cent of localised content and is retailed in Std, LXI, VXI and VXI+ grades.

It takes power from the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine making 68 PS and 90 Nm. The BSVI compliant motor is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The S-Presso is available in six colour options and features a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Concept Future S inspired instrument cluster.

Data Source: AutoPunditz