5 Upcoming Toyota SUVs To Wait For (Including 3 7-Seaters)

Here we have listed the five upcoming Toyota SUVs that will launch within the next two years in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning to bring in a host of new models within the next two years in India. The partnership with Maruti Suzuki has been fruitful so far as the Japanese brand has recorded consistent volumes courtesy of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with its own Innova range and Fortuner. Here we have listed the upcoming SUVs from Toyota:

1. Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater:

The seven-seater iteration of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is currently under development and it will likely be launched next year. The three-row midsize SUV will take on MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, 7-seater Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Alcazar. It will likely retain the same wheelbase and changes will be made to the rear overhang to accommodate the third row. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will be retained.

2. Toyota Corolla Cross 7-Seater:

By 2025-26, Toyota will launch the 7-seater version of the Corolla Cross, which will be positioned above the upcoming three-row Hyryder. It will be the first model rolled out of TKM’s third plant in Bidadi and will sit on the TNGA-C platform in a similar fashion to the Innova Hycross. Thus, the powertrain choices could be identical to that of the premium MPV.

3. Toyota Electric SUV:

In 2025, Toyota will announce the arrival of its first electric SUV in India. The design will be heavily influenced by the Urban electric SUV concept showcased recently and it will be underpinned by the same YY8 platform, derived from Toyota’s 40PL, as the Maruti Suzuki eVX. Both single and dual motor setups will be available with the claimed range going over 500 km.

4. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The GD series engine will work in tandem with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency and performance amidst lowering emissions in the upcoming mild-hybrid variant of the Fortuner. It is expected to go on sale sometime this year.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

In the first half of 2024, Toyota is believed to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which will sit below the Hyryder. The compact SUV coupe is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and it will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with MT and AT options.