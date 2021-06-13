5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In India [New List] – 350cc To 650cc

Royal Enfield will be launching a lot of new motorcycles in India this fiscal year, and here, we have listed five that we expect to see in the market soon

Royal Enfield is planning to introduce a lot of new motorcycles in the Indian market within a year. The company recently stated that it will launch more models in FY2021-22 than ever before in its history. This is extremely exciting news for fans of the brand and motorcycle enthusiasts in general.

Here, we have listed five upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles, for which we’re waiting with eager anticipation.

1. Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350

RE’s best-selling motorcycle is set to undergo a generation change very soon, likely in the coming weeks. The new-generation Classic 350 will preserve the old-school design of the outgoing model, but will get a host of upgrades, like a semi-digital instrument cluster (with tripper navigation). It will be powered by the same 349cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.4 PS/27 Nm) as the Meteor 350, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield is also working on a new 350cc roadster, which is expected to be named ‘Hunter’. This upcoming model will be powered by the same 349cc single-pot motor as the Meteor 350 and the next-gen Classic 350. Also, it will get features like tripper navigation and disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS).

3. New 650cc cruiser

Royal Enfield is also developing a new low-slung cruiser motorcycle, which will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine (47.65 PS/52 Nm) as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This upcoming model has also been spied multiple times during road tests, and is expected to launch towards the end of this year. Features like tripper navigation, USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, etc., will be offered here.

4. New 650cc roadster

The manufacturer is preparing another 650cc motorcycle, which will be yet another retro-style roadster. This new motorbike has been spotted testing alongside the upcoming 650cc cruiser a few times, and it is expected to debut soon. On the test models, we could see features like USD forks, blacked-out pea-shooter exhausts, and twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster (with tripper navigation) on offer.

5. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Ever since the discontinuation of RE Classic 500 in India, back in April 2020, motorcycle enthusiasts have been waiting for the announcement of the Classic 650. Of course, RE Classic 650 will be powered by the brand’s 648cc parallel-twin motor. Its styling is expected to be the same as the next-gen Classic 350, but the chassis will likely be shared with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650.