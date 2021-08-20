5 Upcoming Hyundai & Kia Cars – Kia KY MPV To Creta Facelift

South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia are planning to launch a few new vehicles in India in the near future, which have been listed below

Hyundai and its sister company Kia have been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian car market. While Hyundai is present across multiple segments, covering hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs, Kia’s line-up is rather limited and it has chosen to focus only on SUVs and MPVs in our country.

Both the South Korean manufacturers are planning to expand their potential audience base in India, and a slew of new products are in the pipeline. Here, we take a look at all the Hyundai and Kia vehicles that will be launching in India by the end of next year.

1. Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai will launch the i20 N Line in our country on August 24. This ‘N Line’ model will essentially be a sporty version of the i20 hatchback, featuring a few changes. The vehicle will get a sporty body kit, consisting of a new front grille, restyled bumpers, side skirts, new alloy wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust.

The cabin will also feature a few changes, like a new steering wheel and different upholstery. The suspension and steering systems will be tweaked a little, to improve the overall driving feel. The i20 N Line will have a single engine option on offer – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor – available with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

2. Kia KY MPV

Kia is developing a new midsize MPV for the Indian market, codenamed ‘KY’. Not a lot of details are available about this upcoming people-mover, but speculations suggest that it would be launching around early 2022. It will be built on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, albeit with some modifications, and a few interior and exterior design elements could be shared between the two.

We expect this upcoming Kia MPV to be available with a 2.0L NA petrol motor and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine in the Indian market. This upcoming Kia MPV will be positioned below the Carnival in the carmaker’s line-up. Its closest rival here would be Mahindra Marazzo, and it will also serve as an alternative to the extremely popular Maruti Ertiga.

3. Kia Sonet 7-seater

Kia globally debuted the 7-seater version of the Sonet a few months back, and the vehicle was first launched in Indonesia. The 7-seater model has the same dimensions as the 5-seater version in the international markets, however, it should be noted that the international-spec Sonet is larger than the India-spec model (4,120mm vs 3,995mm).

The Sonet 7-seater is manufactured in Kia’s Anantapur facility, in Andhra Pradesh; thanks to local production, the costs will be low, although being more than four metres in length, it will fall into a higher tax bracket. The engine options will likely remain the same as the current 5-seater model – a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.

4. New Hyundai MPV

Hyundai has been developing a new midsize MPV, named Stargazer, which is currently undergoing road testing on foreign soil. This new model is speculated to be based on the same platform as the upcoming Kia KY, and it is expected to make its way to India as well, likely some time next year.

In our market, this upcoming Hyundai MPV could be offered with the same engine options as the Alcazar – a 2.0L NA petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. The vehicle will have typical MPV proportions, with a short bonnet and a curvy side profile. It will be positioned in the same segment as its Kia cousin, to rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Ertiga.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai has reportedly begun work on the mid-life facelift for the current-gen Creta, and road testing of this future model has already begun. Spy pictures reveal that the SUV will get Tucson-inspired front fascia, featuring redesigned headlamps and a new grille. However, due to thick camouflage, not many design details were revealed about the SUV.

We don’t expect any significant changes to the interior design, although some additional equipment may be added. The upcoming Creta facelift will likely go on sale in India towards the end of next year. In our market, it will continue to be available with the same powertrain options as now – a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo-diesel, and a 1.4L turbo-petrol.