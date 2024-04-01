5 Upcoming Electric Cars From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota In India

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are planning a big product assault in the EV space as five new models appear to be on the horizon

The partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will give rise to two electric SUVs and two MPVs for each brand while a budget mass-market focussed electric vehicle also appears to be in the works from Maruti Suzuki. Here we have explained about all of them:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Its Toyota Derivative:

Following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX concept was showcased late last year in Tokyo in its evolved form. It will be launched in India in early 2025 and will take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, etc. It could carry a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The underlying skateboard architecture is derived from Toyota’s 27PL, suggesting potential shared components such as battery packs with its Toyota e-SUV counterpart.

Toyota’s collaboration with Suzuki has proven highly beneficial for the brand as its domestic volume numbers are steadily growing. The Taisor compact SUV coupe, based on the Fronx, is set to debut in India soon while the Toyota midsize electric SUV, leveraging the Maruti Suzuki eVX’s platform, is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025. Both will have a claimed range of over 550 km.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC MPV & Its Toyota Derivative:

Maruti Suzuki is said to unveil its inaugural electric MPV, internally referred to as YMC, approximately by 2026. It will utilise the same platform as the eVX, slated for release in early 2025. The electric MPV will feature a 60 kWh battery pack, which is expected to offer a claimed range of 550 km in the eVX and it could be slightly lesser in the seven-seater.

Likewise, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YMC is anticipated to give rise to a Toyota electric MPV around 2026 or 2027. With these developments, a driving range exceeding 500 km is anticipated. Just like the YMC, the Toyota e-MPV could be exported to several global markets from India.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

The Suzuki eWX concept made its global debut in late 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show and it will reportedly spawn a budget electric vehicle for India in the future. It could be priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to take on the likes of MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.