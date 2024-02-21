5 Upcoming Compact SUVs In India – Honda, Skoda & More

Explore the future of Indian compact SUVs! Here are all the upcoming sub-4-metre SUV models from Mahindra, Skoda, Nissan, Renault, and Honda

The sub-4 meter SUV segment in India, dominated by powerhouses like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet, is about to witness a seismic shift with several new entrants gearing up to challenge the status quo. The sub-4 meter SUV segment in India is a battleground, with fierce competition. However, new contenders are gearing up to join the fray, promising to shake up the established order!

Let’s take a sneak peek into the upcoming compact SUVs that are poised to shake up the market.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a significant overhaul of its premium sub-4 meter SUV, the XUV300. The upcoming facelift will get a refreshed design, an upscale cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof – a segment-first – and plenty of advanced features. The forthcoming model will retain its powertrain options, offering a 1.5-litre diesel (113 bhp), a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (108 bhp), and a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol (128 bhp). Also, a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic will be available on it, replacing the AMT on the outgoing model.

2. Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan plans to revitalize the Magnite in 2024 with a midlife facelift. Expect minor design tweaks, along with a few enhancements to the cabin, like a larger touchscreen infotainment system and an updated digital instrument console. The Magnite will stick to its current engine lineup, featuring a 1.0-litre NA petrol (71 bhp) and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (99 bhp), catering to different budgets.

3. New-Generation Renault Kiger

Renault is all set to usher in the next generation of the Kiger, expected to hit the market around 2025-26. With a fresh design and an updated interior boasting high-end features, the new-gen Kiger will up the desirability, while still being value-for-money. The little crossover will continue to offer its existing engine options, including a 1.0L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol.

4. New Skoda Compact SUV

Skoda is set to launch a sub-4 meter SUV in early 2025. Based on the MQB AO IN platform, the SUV will share its roots with Slavia and Kushaq. Sporting a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, the model will offer manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options, promising a blend of performance and efficiency.

5. New Honda Compact SUV

Building on the success of the new Elevate, Honda is eyeing the Indian compact SUV market. The brand will roll out an all-new model, as a successor to the discontinued WR-V. This upcoming sub-4-metre SUV will likely share its interior layout and features with its mid-sized sibling. As per speculations, it will be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor, the same as the Amaze.