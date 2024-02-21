5 Upcoming Compact SUVs In India – Honda, Skoda & More

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
2023 Honda ZR-V
Representational

Explore the future of Indian compact SUVs! Here are all the upcoming sub-4-metre SUV models from Mahindra, Skoda, Nissan, Renault, and Honda

The sub-4 meter SUV segment in India, dominated by powerhouses like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet, is about to witness a seismic shift with several new entrants gearing up to challenge the status quo. The sub-4 meter SUV segment in India is a battleground, with fierce competition. However, new contenders are gearing up to join the fray, promising to shake up the established order!

Let’s take a sneak peek into the upcoming compact SUVs that are poised to shake up the market.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

2024-Mahindra-XUV300-Facelift-Spied.jpg
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a significant overhaul of its premium sub-4 meter SUV, the XUV300. The upcoming facelift will get a refreshed design, an upscale cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof – a segment-first – and plenty of advanced features. The forthcoming model will retain its powertrain options, offering a 1.5-litre diesel (113 bhp), a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (108 bhp), and a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol (128 bhp). Also, a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic will be available on it, replacing the AMT on the outgoing model.

2. Nissan Magnite Facelift

nissan magnite suv-1

Nissan plans to revitalize the Magnite in 2024 with a midlife facelift. Expect minor design tweaks, along with a few enhancements to the cabin, like a larger touchscreen infotainment system and an updated digital instrument console. The Magnite will stick to its current engine lineup, featuring a 1.0-litre NA petrol (71 bhp) and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (99 bhp), catering to different budgets.

3. New-Generation Renault Kiger

2022 renault kiger-2

Renault is all set to usher in the next generation of the Kiger, expected to hit the market around 2025-26. With a fresh design and an updated interior boasting high-end features, the new-gen Kiger will up the desirability, while still being value-for-money. The little crossover will continue to offer its existing engine options, including a 1.0L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol.

4. New Skoda Compact SUV

skoda-vision-7s-concept
Representational

Skoda is set to launch a sub-4 meter SUV in early 2025. Based on the MQB AO IN platform, the SUV will share its roots with Slavia and Kushaq. Sporting a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, the model will offer manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options, promising a blend of performance and efficiency.

5. New Honda Compact SUV

2023 Honda CR-V
Representational

Building on the success of the new Elevate, Honda is eyeing the Indian compact SUV market. The brand will roll out an all-new model, as a successor to the discontinued WR-V. This upcoming sub-4-metre SUV will likely share its interior layout and features with its mid-sized sibling. As per speculations, it will be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor, the same as the Amaze.