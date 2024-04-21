5 Upcoming Compact SUVs In 2024-25 In India – Tata To Kia

Here we have explained about the five upcoming compact SUVs from companies like Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, etc in the 2024-25 period

The compact SUV segment in India is gearing up for a wave of new model arrivals from various manufacturers including Mahindra, Tata, Skoda, Hyundai, and Kia. Here’s a rundown of the upcoming ICE models set to launch within the next eighteen months.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO:

On April 29, Mahindra & Mahindra is set to unveil the facelifted XUV300, which will be rebranded as the XUV 3XO. This updated model will feature several enhancements both inside and out, positioning it as a more modern compact SUV compared to its predecessor. The cabin is expected to share many similarities with the recently updated XUV400. The 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will remain unchanged, with the addition of a new six-speed automatic transmission to the lineup.

2. Tata Nexon CNG:

Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG version of the Nexon in the coming months. Initially showcased as the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo a couple of months ago, this CNG-spec Nexon will incorporate twin-cylinder technology as other models in the brand’s portfolio and it will boast a usable boot volume as well.

3. Skoda Compact SUV:

In an official presentation recently, Skoda confirmed the arrival of its highly anticipated compact SUV for the Indian market by March 2025. Built on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture, it will share several features with the Kushaq midsize SUV. The five-seater will come equipped with the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm. It will be linked with either a manual or an automatic transmission.

4. New Hyundai Venue:

The second generation of the Hyundai Venue is scheduled to arrive next year, serving as the inaugural product to be manufactured at the Talegaon plant acquired from GM. Internally referred to as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will undergo numerous revisions both inside and out.

5. Kia Clavis:

The Kia Clavis will be introduced in early 2025 in India and it will likely be available in ICE, hybrid and EV guises eventually. It will be slotted above the Sonet and below the Seltos and will have a more authentic SUV styling taking inspiration from the Soul SUV. The electric version will arrive in H2 2025. The Clavis will be packed with features such as a large touchscreen, a digital cluster, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, etc.