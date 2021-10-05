5 Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 7 Lakh In India – Tata Punch To New Celerio

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming affordable cars, which are expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months

The Indian automobile industry is currently going through a sales slump once again, but the auto market is expected to jump back on the path to recovery very soon. Carmakers in India are preparing to launch a few new models, to make headlines and catch the eye of potential buyers, hoping to boost sales further.

The lower end of the car market is expected to see a lot of new developments, and here, we’ve listed five affordable vehicles that are expected to launch soon.

1. Tata Punch

Tata has officially unveiled its new micro-SUV – Punch – in India, and its launch is expected to happen in a few weeks. Tata Punch is built on the ALFA platform, and it is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm). Tata Punch is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

2. Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti is also planning to launch an updated version of the Baleno in our market, likely early next year. A few test models have been spied recently, and it seems like the interior will undergo major changes. As for exterior changes, the headlamps, front grille, taillights, and bumpers will be restyled. The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged though.

3. New-gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki has the next-generation version of the Celerio in the pipeline. The new model has been spied undisguised already on Indian roads, and the exterior design has been completely changed. We expect to see changes to the interior as well, along with a few new features. The vehicle is expected to be available with a choice between a 1.0L petrol engine and a 1.2L petrol engine.

4. New-gen Maruti Alto

The Indo-Japanese carmaker is also working on the next-generation Alto, and test mules have been spied a few times on Indian roads. The upcoming version is expected to be built on the ‘Heartect K’ platform, which also underpins the S-Presso. The next-gen Alto will likely be introduced in Japan in January 2022, and the India-spec version is speculated to arrive a little later.

5. Tata Tiago CNG/Tigor CNG

The CNG versions of Tata Tiago and Tigor have been spied a few times on the streets of India during road testing, and their launch is slated to happen before the end of this fiscal year. The CNG models will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 engine as the regular Tiago/Tigor. The motor will generate 86 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol, and the power figures will drop considerably when running on CNG.